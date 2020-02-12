advertisement

The fate of the Chinese Grand Prix is ​​expected to be announced on Thursday as reports say April 19 will not go as planned due to the new corona virus.

Several British media reported on Wednesday that the race in Shanghai, the fourth of the new season, was either postponed or canceled.

It would be the latest – but by far the best known – sporting event that fell victim to the virus outbreak that killed more than 1,100 people in China at the end of last year.

AFP expects the race to be announced on Thursday. According to the BBC, however, a shift is expected.

This also raises doubts about the opening race in Vietnam, which takes place two weeks before Shanghai, but where there have also been cases of the virus with the official name COVID-19.

Formula 1 CEO Ross Brawn said last week that they will try to postpone the Shanghai race if it doesn’t take place in April.

“We will leave the opportunity open to see if the race can take place later in the year,” he said, according to the BBC.

“China is an enthusiastic, growing market, so we want to have a race in China.”

China has been forced to cancel or postpone a number of sporting events from the end of all football in the country to the postponement of the first badminton tournament in the 2020 World Tour season due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The most populous country in the world has developed into a powerhouse for international sports in recent years, but its sports calendar has got into chaos.

The World Indoor Athletics Championships, which will take place in Nanjing from March 13 to 15, have been postponed by one year.

The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on March 21 in Sanya on the southern island of Hainan, was canceled “after close consultation” with the government authorities.

