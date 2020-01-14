advertisement

Tuesday brought another day of bone-chilling temperatures in Calgary, with relief not expected until Sunday when temperatures are forecast to rise to minus single digits.

Temperatures will not rise above the -20C threshold until Saturday, according to Environment Canada, which is forecasting a high of -13C.

advertisement

For now, an extreme cold warning remains in effect for Calgary and the rest of Alberta. Environment Canada said the risk of frost and hypothermia has increased when the weather is cold.

Through its Twitter account, the city was reminding residents to care for others, and to report people who may need help due to the cold weather, to the Downtown Outreach Addictionach Partnership (DOAP) Partnership team by calling 403 -998-7388.

Drop-In Center Calgary on Monday called for warm boots, coats, tights, undergarments and new underwear, saying those items could be dropped into the Drop-In Center anytime.

Hey #yyc! It’s cool! Seriously, dangerous cold. If you see someone who needs help, call:

DOAP Team: 403-998-7388

Calgary Police: 403-266-1234

If anyone is in medical distress call 911.

We are a community, so let’s take care of each other. # Cold #community pic.twitter.com/ZMOuyso0Am

– Constable Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) January 14, 2020

During the Tuesday morning commute, the extreme cold caused mechanical problems for CTrains, delaying the red line by 15 minutes and the blue line by 10 minutes.

This atmospheric optical phenomenon is known as a sun dog seen above Calgary. Most of the time, sun dogs are caused by the breaking and scattering of light by high ice crystals in the freezing air. The crystals act on light prisms, bending the rays of light passing through them.

Brendan Miller /

Postmedia

The broken water network in some Calgary communities left dozens of families without running water.

As of Tuesday morning, the influential communities were Windsor Park, Mayland Heights, Wildwood, Patterson, Braeside and Flyingills.

The crews are performing repair work and providing water wagons to the residents.

Extreme cold is also affecting recreation. WinSport has closed its facilities until at least Friday. The Nakiska Ski Area announced it will also be closed on Wednesday due to the cold.

Cold weather was also putting a heavy demand on the province’s power grid.

On Monday evening, Alberta Electricity System Operator declared an emergency alert for Power 2 meaning that severe electricity demands fueled by severe cold have been met, but only using backups.

“With the cold weather expected to continue into the new days, AESO is closely monitoring the system and will alert Albertans if network conditions deteriorate,” the organization read in a press release.

They recommend that Albertans avoid using key equipment during peak 5 p.m-7 p.m. hours and to use more energy efficient laptops than desktop computers.

advertisement