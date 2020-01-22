advertisement

The Labor Party said it was “absolutely certain” that extending a temporary rental freeze by three years would not be unconstitutional.

Fianna Fáil’s TDs have stated that they will not impose a freeze if they enter the government based on the legal advice the party has received.

advertisement

Labor has proposed a three-year freeze on rents and a cap on rents as part of an introduction of measures to help tenants on Wednesday morning.

“I have spoken to our legal adviser and it would be unconstitutional if it were to go on indefinitely and over a long period of time,” said the party’s apartment spokeswoman, Jan O’Sullivan.

“The rent can only be paid once a year and we would basically extend it to three years. We are absolutely certain that this is not a legal problem. And we are absolutely certain that this has to be done. Fianna Fáil backwards more for ideological reasons. “

Another important element of the Labor rental policy is a hire purchase system.

This means that a person with a tenancy that successfully pays their entire rent will deposit a deposit for the property, which they will then own.

The party has also said that it will introduce ceilings and regulate short-term rentals.

Party’s candidate in Dublin Bay South, Kevin Humphreys, said: “The government says the offer is the problem, but we are directing the offer to the short-term rental market.”

“No rocket science”

The party pointed out that Ireland has had the highest rent increases in the European Union since 2015 and rents have risen 25 percent since February 2016. The national average rent is over € 1400 and in parts of Dublin up to € 2,200.

The party also says it will ban the practice of landlords who require more than a month’s rent as a deposit.

Ciaran Ahern, the Labor candidate in Dublin Southwest, said rents in his constituency have risen by up to 40 percent for one- or two-bed houses or apartments since the last general election.

“At the same time, wages could have increased by maybe ten percent and they just don’t keep up. Leo Varadkar told us we should all just go home and live with our parents to solve our problems. I’m sorry, Leo, not all of us have the luxury of doing that, and it’s just not good enough, ”he said.

“My generation cannot understand why Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil refuse to check rent controls.

“Maybe they just want to protect old interests, as they always have. It’s not rocket science, it’s just a change of approach. “

advertisement