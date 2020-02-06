advertisement

In order to photograph an electrical positive in 1888, the early photographer Étienne Léopold Trouvelot created an electrical charge with a magic wand, transferred it to a photo plate and created an exposure.

The effect: a surge of electricity that is frozen in time – as if someone had caught the pitch-black prairie night sky during a summer storm.

“He was interested in trying to differentiate between different types of flashes,” said Ann Thomas, interim chief curator of the National Gallery of Canada (NGA).

Thomas, who has curated The Extended Moment: Fifty Years of Photography Collection, stands in front of the picture, freshly hung in the Audain Art Museum.

Next to it is a similar photograph – called Lightning Fields – that was created in 2009 by contemporary film photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto and clearly inspired by its predecessor.

“He does the same thing, but we have made tremendous technological progress,” says Thomas. “He uses the magic wand on his film plates, so the same thing, but he looks for what kind of electrical forms existed at the beginning of the creation of the universe – an impossible task. Then he also – I think (it)) sounds very dangerous – where he takes the charge and puts it in an aqueous solution and places it where he gets different forms of these flashes of light. “

The additional pictures are just two of 81 on the show, which is being shown outside of Ottawa for the second time. As it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the NGA collecting photos, the actual images span 100 years, from the late 19th century to the present.

“Our collection is very extensive and starts not only with the earliest examples of photography, but also with the history of photography,” says Thomas. “So for example the basic optical mechanisms for the camera obscura … The idea was:” How can we look at the collection (and) celebrate its 50th anniversary? “Because for Jean Boggs, the 1967 director who was friends with Man Ray and also researched Degas and found that these pictures had an intellectual meaning for art history, it was a remarkable evolution and recovered.”

Apart from electrical experiments, the show ranges from the presentation of Alison Rossiter’s darkroom experiment to important historical images such as Florence Owens Thompson’s Migrant Mother to modern Canadian photographers such as Edward Burtynsky, Stan Douglas and Lynne Cohen.

“One of the reasons why this show is very attractive to us is that photography is an integral part of our permanent collection,” said Curtis Collins, director and chief curator of the museum, referring to the photo-conceptual work of Jeff Wall and Rodney Graham ,

To this end, Collins also knew that an exhibit dealing with the medium would appeal to Whistler, who is full of action sports photographers. In April local photographer Chad Chomlack will host a panel discussion reflecting on the exhibition. The museum will also be an official venue for the Vancouver Capture Photography Festival.

“Photography is very popular in Whistler,” says Collins. “I took part in the Pro Photographer Showdown. One reason for choosing this show was the fact that there are so many active photographers here. They take a lot of ski and mountain bike photos, but we hope that it will lead them into some new processes and ideas to broaden their own practices. “

But viewed as a whole – and in view of these action-packed images that sports photographers can take today – the exhibition shows how much cameras and photography have changed in a relatively short time.

Laura Minta Holland, the museum’s education and volunteer manager, also turned to local photographers to borrow a range of cameras from their collections to highlight this concept.

“This is a really important area for us because it brings you a step closer to the show,” says Collins.

“These are all touchstones of this exhibition that go well with Whistler and establish the museum nationally.”

The Extended Moment: Fifty Years of Photography Collection will open at the Audain Art Museum on Saturday February 8th and will continue until May 25th.

