Two teachers at the Exshaw School are among nine Canadian teachers to receive the Governor’s General History of Teaching Excellence in History for their work connecting indigenous students to their family histories through art.

Kayla Dallyn and Genevieve Soler used sculpture, recordings and visits with local elders to teach Grade 4 students from Stoney Nakoda Nation First First about their past.

Their Heroes project – selected by 25 finalists – was inspired by sculptor Christine Wignall’s 100 Heads exhibition at the Whyte Museum in Banff that included a bust of Stoney Nakoda Chief Walking Buffalo, among others.

The students worked with Wignall to create a sculpture of a family member of choice.

“This project gave students a unique opportunity to connect community, culture and curriculum,” Dallyn said in a statement. “By engaging in authentic work of truth and reconciliation, they developed a deeper sense of pride and identity.”

Fourth grade student Mia Chiniquay, who attends Exshaw School, Stoney Nakoda holds a photo of her relatives, whom she selects as her hero, as part of the Heroes Project, led by Grade 4 teacher Kaylin Dallyn and Teacher Success Genevieve Soler. She created the sculpture from photography. Students were joined by a group of nine grandparents from the community. Supplied / Kayla Dallyn

Student in Gr 4 Soldier Trace, who attends Exshaw School, Stoney Nakoda works on his hero sculpture as part of the Heroes Project led by Class 4 teacher Kaylin Dallyn and Success Teacher Genevieve Soler. Students were joined by a group of nine grandparents from the community. Supplied / Kayla Dallyn

The mimes, hosted by the History Society of Canada and TD Bank, will be featured Jan. 20 at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Winners will share a $ 2,500 prize with their schools $ 1,000.

“With this award, we celebrate the tremendous work of teachers who come out every day to shape our tomorrow’s adults,” Janet Walker, president and CEO of the History Association of Canada, said in a release.

