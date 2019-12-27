advertisement

When Prince Harry went to Vancouver Island for Christmas he no doubt felt like he was getting away with all the rumors of home.

The Queen herself said as much in her Christmas speech. It was a shocking year, largely because of Andrew, locked in a health scare for Philip, and personally awkward for the Sussexes, who sued a tabloid for intervening coverage of Meghan.

But as the Yuletide fell on their vacation northwest in the Pacific near Victoria, B.C., the kings were beamed by a more natural upheaval. They were gloomy in the tsunami range as Cascade’s fault seemed to threaten Big.

The day before Christmas Eve it was seismically unusual in the waters off Vancouver Island, alarmingly for the layman, trained to expect the worst. A group of earthquakes was happening about five kilometers below sea level, one every two hours.

The first came at 8:44 a.m. local time, right on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, at 5.1 magnitude. Then at 11:13 it was a 5.6, and at 11:49 it was a 5.8. They were getting bigger and more frequent. A 6.2 on Christmas Eve was enough to escalate the panic. Another on Christmas Day seemed fatal. All told, it was nine in just over two days, and not just two days.

The potential consequences of these things are still fresh in my mind. Exactly 15 years ago, on December 26, 2004, an earthquake off Indonesia’s coast caused a tsunami that killed nearly a quarter of a million people.

But that wasn’t it. Citizen reports began accessing Natural Resources in Canada, nearly 40 in all, of soft shakes, but without damage, nothing even knocked the shelves down.

People sent reports from as far away as Richmond, BC, where the sedimentary soil of the Fraser River Delta has a way of amplifying low-frequency earthquakes enough to make them feel upstairs in tall buildings, according to Andrew Schaeffer, a scientist research with Natural Resources Canada.

Driftwood on a beach near Tofino, on the west side of Vancouver Island.

Getty Images

Is it big?

Scary as these reports were, given the general understanding that a major earthquake in Cascadia is delayed, these clustered earthquakes were not the Big News. Small earthquakes do not cause large earthquakes, except in rare circumstances, Schaeffer said. They just aren’t big enough.

It is still unusual to have so many large earthquakes in such a short space of time. But they are not unheard of. In the past 30 years, there have been 130 earthquakes measuring 5 or more in the same area.

“Statistically there is nothing abnormal,” Schaeffer said.

These earthquakes were not even the main fault between the plates of North America and the Pacific, which is where the expected catastrophic earthquake will occur. This last sequence came from a small fault under the sea, which is known to be very active. It is in a transitional area between the two major fault lines, Cascade in the south, Queen Charlotte in the north.

There are some earthquakes here every week, but many are in range 2, so they receive no attention, nor do they feel anything other than seismometers installed on the continent and Vancouver Island, which can calculate location and intensity, with additional inputs from a network of marine equipment.

The tsunami goes up and west

These recent earthquakes were also caused by slabs sliding and sliding side by side, not falling vertically as one is forced beneath another. The first type shakes the ground and can move the surface, as is evident for example along the San Andreas fault in California. The second type causes tsunamis.

This is the great horror and promise of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the area west of Vancouver Island and south of the US, where the Juan de Fuca plate moving east will eventually slide and fall as it lies beneath the plateau. continental North American stationary.

The vertical movement of the Earth’s crust beneath the ocean immediately shifts the water upwards, and has to go somewhere. This is the wave. It will radiate eastward toward North America, where it will grab coastlines a few minutes later, not as a big curling wave, but as a rushing wave, full of debris.

It will also head west, where Japan and other countries across the Pacific will have more time to flee. There is nothing else to do.

The long-term frequency analysis of large subduction earthquakes in Cascadia puts it just over 200 years, so in theory it is ready for another. The last one was in 1700, which was famously discovered through indigenous oral history and confirmed by Japanese documentary recordings.

New research outside Oregon State University to be presented Friday to the American Geophysical Union suggests that an earthquake in Cascadia may be “causing” in the southernmost fault of San Andreas, meaning that the entire west coast of North America could suffer a cataclysmic earthquake all at once.

But underground events of the kind that threaten the coastal Cascade are not so common. Slippery earthquakes of the kind that just happen are much more frequent. The Juan de Fuca plate is relatively young, and therefore relatively warm, and therefore relatively stable, able to withstand greater distortions without falling, compared to the older plate causing the most common earthquakes. underground in Japan.

So for Prince Harry and everyone else in the Pacific Northwest, the 2019 earthquake of Christmas is a wonder rather than a terror.

“It’s a reminder to be prepared,” Schaeffer said.

