For those who claim tennis is a gentleman game, all you have to do is participate in the Australian Open to find evidence to the contrary. Regardless of the placement or their nationality, the chances are high that shots will be fired at the predetermined breaking point. Only this time they are not in the opponent’s service box.

Throughout its history, tennis has given us numerous dummy spits, some of which are so iconic that they have created their own catchphrases, such as “throwing a McEnroe” or “Andy Roddick”. Federer might come onto the court as a picture of radiant serenity and fame, but even the man who has turned thousands of non-tennis fans into supporters of his backhand is guilty of expressing his frustration on the court from time to time to have.

But how expensive is it to throw a tantrum on the court?

Admittedly, concrete numbers are missing when it comes to the penalties that tennis players face when they smash their rackets, at least when it comes to ATP / WTA events. The fines can add up on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tour.

Qualifying rounds, racket or ball abuse tactics are subject to a $ 200 fine, which can increase to $ 500 in main draw rounds. But these numbers can escalate into the several thousand dollar category if the umpire thinks it’s right, and there are a number of players who have had to pay the bill for their behavior.

At the Wimbledon 2019 tournament, the referees imposed a record penalty in the first week of the competition. Russian Daniil Medvedev was fined US $ 5,500 for attacking the grass field with his bat.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams was beaten for “unsportsmanlike conduct” with an incredible $ 10,000 fine after the tennis veteran damaged an outside court at the Wimbledon Championships before the tournament started with a racket during a training session.

But all of that fades to the fine Nick Kyrgios had imposed at an ATP event in 2019, where he was fined $ 113,000 for audible obscenity, verbal abuse, and unsportsmanlike conduct.

It goes without saying that professional tennis players’ rackets are not cheap, making the prospect of voluntary harm to a player difficult. But hey, the tensions are great when you’re being watched by a world and the pressure of a Grand Slam winner is on your hands.

It is then understandable that the only instrument that you could get your hands on at that moment would be the first to contest the lawn.

Perhaps it is time for more club manufacturers to adopt a stricter approach. As was favored by Yonex in 2017 when it introduced a controversial clause that allowed the company to remove part of the customer loyalty for each club smashed. Who could blame ole Yonex, a manufacturer who just kept his squeaky clean image and didn’t want to be drawn into the chaos of a player’s arguments?

We are only in the third round of the Australian Open, but as the players get closer to the winner’s cup, they can expect to see more club strokes and fines on the way.

