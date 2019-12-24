advertisement

SHENZHEN – An art exhibition exploring the impact of face recognition technology has opened in China, offering a rare public space for reflection on the widespread surveillance by technology companies and the government.

Hosted jointly by the city of Shenzhen’s southern mainland and its neighbor Hong Kong, the Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture features more than 60 installations by Chinese and foreign artists exploring the loss of urban anonymity brought about by technological change.

The “City Eyes” exhibition is being held at Shenzhen’s Futian Station, the first continental stop on a high-speed rail link that opened in 2018 amid capture in Hong Kong for its deep integration with mainland China.

advertisement

“Stations have traditionally been a place of anonymity, but they are becoming places where everything is known,” the show’s principal, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Carlo Ratti, told Reuters.

“That’s one of the things we want to discuss.”

The exhibition comes at a sensitive time in China.

Protests against China’s influence have rocked the former British colony of Hong Kong for months, and the rapid spread of face recognition technology has sparked intense debate.

The New York Times reported in November that an art center in Beijing canceled the appearance of Chinese-American anti-war painting artist Hung Liu for no apparent reason, though she believed it was related to Hong Kong.

Asked if he was surprised that the exhibition had been allowed to open given the unrest in Hong Kong, Ratti said he “found an opening for discussion” in Shenzhen.

“There is probably no better place to discuss these issues … this is a global issue and the best way to deal with it is to open these technologies and put them in the hands of the public, “he said.

Reuters was unable to contact the event’s organizers, and foreign media were not invited to a press conference amid concerns they would ask about Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

The exhibit features a facial recognition system that visitors can drop off to draw attention to the inability to choose in public, Ratti said.

Other works include facial monitors tracking the emotional engagement of visitors with digitized fishing boats exhibits and images at one of Shenzhen’s oldest ports using advanced Lidar technology by artists Ai Deng and Li Lipeng. (Reporting by David Kirton Editing by Robert Birsel)

advertisement