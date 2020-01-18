advertisement

A nursery school where students speak 26 languages ​​has been deemed exceptional by government inspectors.

Ofsted gave Catherine Infant School in Leicester top marks describing it as exceptional.

The inspectors published their verdict on the Ulverscroft Road school, Belgrave after evaluating it in November and congratulated the staff and the students.

Principal Inspector Christine Watkins pointed out that most of the 393 students do not speak English as their first language, but added, “The staff make sure that does not hold them back.” Students do very well in reading, writing and math by the end of the second year. “

In fact, 26 languages ​​are currently spoken by children, including Gujarati, Punjabi, Hindi, Marathi, Dutch, Flemish, Turkish, Italian, Nepali, Hungarian and Tamil.

The number is generally greater than 30.

Watkins added, “The students told us that they” work hard and think well. “

“This is exactly what we saw during our course visits.

“The teachers are planning interesting activities. Students are justifiably proud of their work.

“The students’ level of work in books is impressive.

“Everyone expects students to behave well. Students respond impatiently; their behavior is excellent.

“Students say they feel safe and that bullying does not happen.

“The lessons and the hours of play are calm and happy.

“The leaders have transformed the outdoor spaces since the last inspection.

“There is so much to do for the students. They exercise a lot and make friends easily. There are many clubs to join. Students can choose between yoga, football, reading, coloring, crafts or gymnastics. They can explore new interests and develop their talents. Parents and guardians support the school. They say their children are “happy and excited to come to school every day.”

The inspectors said the teachers and other staff at the school run by the local education authority were ambitious for the students and that they planned a well-organized, enriching and demanding program.

The inspectors noted that the students were happy and excited to come to the school and were justifiably proud of their work. Staff morale is high, with a lot of support for teachers from governors and senior leaders, and there are strong ties to parents and the local community.

Students have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of activities and join many clubs, with the teaching of reading at the heart of the school. The inspectors said the students “develop a love of books because staff read stories to them every day.”

Children with special educational needs and disabilities also do very well in school, thanks to the “competent and experienced special needs coordinator” who ensures that their needs are quickly identified.

What the director says

Director Jill Harrold said, “We are delighted with this report, which recognizes the hard work and dedication of all our staff, governors, parents and of course the children. It’s a real pleasure to work in this great community.

“We will continue to work hard to make our school a warm and welcoming place for all, where students are happy to come play, learn and succeed.”

Leicester city council deputy mayor Coun Elly Cutkelvin added: “This is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Catherine Infant School and I would like to congratulate everyone associated with the school.”

