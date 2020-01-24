advertisement

(AP Photo / Michael Probst) US President Donald Trump’s thumbs up when he arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from January 21 to January 24, 2020.

(J. Scott Applewhite / AP) Domestic worker Cheryl Johnson on left and guard officer Paul Irving cross Statuary Hall in the Capitol to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump … Domestic worker Cheryl Johnson, left, and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving crosses the Statuary Hall in the Capitol to submit the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

(Senate TV via AP) In this video, impeachment officer Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Speaks in the Senate of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, in support of an amendment submitted by Senator Chuck Schumer, DNY, during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump January 21, 2020.

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi held the impeachment certificate for almost a month before passing it on to the Senate – a decision criticized by the Republicans as inconsistent with their allegation that there was an urgent need President Donald Trump remove to protect integrity of the 2020 election.

While critics claim that she has undercut the case of the house with this delay, both Pelosi and the house impeachment officials point out the importance of the evidence that has emerged since the house was issued the impeachment certificate on December 18.

“Time was our friend in all of this,” said Pelosi, calling the new evidence “incriminating.”

Democrats have spoken extensively about some of the new evidence that has emerged to put forward their arguments in the Senate process, but it has not yet been officially approved as they demanded. In a party vote, the GOP-led Senate voted whether to be admitted later in the process after all arguments have been made and the Senators have asked written questions. Democrats called it the other way around.

91 minutes between Ukraine call and withhold help

On December 22, documents from the Center for Public Integrity announced that White House officials asked to receive nearly $ 400 million in aid to Ukraine 91 minutes after Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

According to a recording of the White House call, the call between Trump and Zelenskiy took place on July 25 between 9:03 a.m. and 9:33 a.m.

At 11:04 a.m., White House Housekeeping Officer Mike Duffey emailed Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Pentagon Chief Financial Officer. In this email, he instructed her to stop using it.

A spokesman for the Office of Management and Budget replied to the unveiling, saying, “Drawing a line from an email and not addressing the context is misleading and inaccurate.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer described the new evidence as “explosive” and advocated that Duffey and other key actors be used as witnesses to the Senate trial.

“A senior government official we requested said 91 minutes after Trump’s call to Zelenskiy,” Stop the aid, “and said” Keep it hush-hush, “said Schumer.” What more do you need to request a witness? “

Unresponsive email message indicates that freezing help points in the direction of POTUS.

On January 2, Duffey announced in a non-editorial version of an email that he had instructed the Pentagon to freeze US aid to Ukraine under the “clear instructions of POTUS”.

MP Adam Schiff, prosecutor in the Senate indictment, said these emails are undermining the White House argument that the aid was detained for a legitimate reason. US law provides for exceptions for the executive to withhold spending if the administration notifies Congress of such decisions in good time, which was not the case with Ukrainian aid.

“The documents show a strong desire to prevent Congress from finding out,” Schiff said in a statement. “If there had been a legitimate reason to open the hold and there were no concerns about violating the law, they would have told Congress. But of course they didn’t because the point of freezing the adjutant was to force Ukraine to interfere in our elections to help the president. “

Despite the Democrats’ request for witnesses, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell pushed for a swift trial without them. The Senate ultimately rejected Schumer’s proposed change to the Senate’s procedural rules, which would have summoned Duffey’s testimony. The change has failed from a party-political point of view.

In a tweet, Pelosi said the emails showed “an unprecedented total obstruction to Congress” by the president.

Trump got involved in an unprecedented total hindrance to Congress and hid these emails, all other documents, and his best aides from the American people.

His apology was a false complaint about the house process.

What’s the excuse now? Why doesn’t Trump & McConnell allow a fair trial? https://t.co/S3ZlEJMMDB

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 2, 2020

Bolton is ready to testify when summoned

John Bolton, former President Trump’s national security adviser, released a statement on January 6 saying he was ready to testify in the Senate process if summoned.

Bolton was one of the four people Schumer called for the Senate to be called as a witness. His lawyer previously said that Bolton House lawyers “were personally involved in many events, meetings and conversations you have witnessed, as well as many relevant meetings and discussions that have not previously been discussed in the testimonials,” which increases the pressure on the Republicans to call new witnesses.

Schumer called Bolton’s statement “impulse to uncover the truth”.

“Given that Mr. Bolton’s lawyers have announced that he has new relevant information to share, any Republican who objects to the subpoenaing of the four witnesses and documents we requested would make it absolutely clear, that he is taking part in a cover-up, “he said.

Pelosi repeated Schumer on Twitter.

“The President and Senator McConnell have no excuses. They have to allow key witnesses to testify and provide the documents blocked by Trump so that Americans can understand the facts themselves, ”she said.

Parnas says, “Trump knew exactly what was going on” with Ukraine

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Lev Parnas, an accused assistant to the President’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claimed that President Trump was fully aware of Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine.

In an interview on CNN the following evening, Parnas said that both his and Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine “are all around 2020 to ensure that (Trump) has another four years”.

Parnas participated in the first of these interviews on January 15, the same day that Pelosi officially began the process of submitting the indictment to the Senate.

Shortly after submitting the articles, the House Intelligence Committee launched a subpoena of new documents from Parnas in September. The recordings included voicemails, photos, videos and messages that further linked Giuliani to his involvement in Ukraine. An important aspect was the effort to fire the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

In a March 2019 text exchange, a Connecticut man and a Trump donor named Robert F. Hyde Parnas wrote: “Wow. I can’t believe Trump didn’t fire this bitch. I can manage that. “

The lyrics came a month before Yovanovitch was fired from her post, but Parnas and Hyde dismissed the exchange as not serious.

The president relentlessly denied ever knowing much about Parnas and his activities with Giuliani, and Parnas replied that he “lied”.

