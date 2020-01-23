advertisement

Almost a decade after the debut of his “Here” at the festival, the filmmaker returns with a moving look at two old friends.

Barely a decade after his directorial debut with Ben Foster starring “Here” at the Sundance Film Festival, Braden King returns with a fresh look at the unexpected ties that exist in a quiet bag around the world. King’s latest “The Evening Hour” shows the aspiring Philip Ettinger (“Tyrel”, “First Reformed”) and Cosmo Jarvis (“Lady Macbeth”) in an elegant view of today’s Appalachia.

As old buddies who have to deal with very adult concerns that have an impact on their entire community, Ettinger and Jarvis lead a rich cast to support them. The film also features Stacy Martin, Michael Trotter, Kerry Bishé, Lili Taylor, Marc Menchaca, Ross Partridge, Frank Hoyt Taylor and Tess Harper. The first screenwriter Elizabeth Palmore adapted the debut novel of the same name by Carter Sickels from 2012.

The film’s official synopsis is: “Cole, a popular young health worker in a nursing home in rural Appalachia, makes ends meet by distributing excess medication from cities to local buyers. In a community where there are few opportunities, but which seems to have appeared in pill bottles, he imagines being a caretaker who really loves his suppliers and keeps addicted customers out of the way of the menacing king of the city. The fragile balance of his double life is suddenly threatened when childhood friend Terry Rose returns years later and plans to capitalize on what he sees as Cole’s place in the local drug trade. “

While the film is King’s first return to narrative filmmaking since 2011, it has certainly been busy by now. King also made the documentary “Dutch Harbor: Where the Sea Breaks Its Back” and the short films “National Disintegrations” and “Home Movie”. Over the course of his varied career, King has also made music videos for a number of big names including Glen Hansard, Sonic Youth, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Laurie Anderson.

“The Evening Hour” premiered later this month at the Sundance Film Festival as part of the US Dramatic Competition. If you are participating in the festival, you will find the current screening times for King’s here. The film is currently looking for distribution.

Check out the film’s first teaser trailer, available exclusively on IndieWire.

