Sundance: Braden King’s sobering drama examines the thin line between helping and injuring.

Almost certainly the smoothest drama you have ever seen about the collateral damage from the opioid crisis. Braden King’s “The Evening Hour” shines on a rural Appalachian city like a golden ray of fading sunlight. As dark as the story gets, this hyper-empathic film always sees its characters as decent people trying to make the best of a bad situation. This is kind of a film that starts with someone reading a Bible verse while a shot of mountain grass sways in the wind as the first soaking-soaked sounds of Boxhead Ensemble’s score prepare to take your breath away.

Which doesn’t mean that “The Evening Hour” removes the horror of the epidemic; The same opening shot pans through the landscape in time to see a dangerous explosion in the distance. Every frame is saturated with a feeling of silent despair. The rival drug dealers inevitably pull their guns together, and even the friendliest of intentions can turn into sadness. It’s just that king and screenwriter Elizabeth Palmore, who are inspired by the 2012 novel of the same name by Carter Sickels, are less interested in the weight of all these pains than in the way they are shared among a close family, old flames to be shared. and new faces.

There can be a thin line between helping and injuring, and King’s film is most effective in examining how the mass opioid proliferation has blurred this line to a regularly lethal degree. If “The Evening Hour” often loses sight of the big picture when the plot begins to overwhelm her characters, it is only because she cannot help herself to fall into the same trap that she identifies so well.

The warmth of the film radiates from Cole Freeman (the grounded Philip Ettinger), a sweet and handsome charmer, whose attitude to life cannot be distinguished from that of the short-lived fatalist in whom he played “First Reformed”. During the day, Cole works as an assistant in the local nursing home and he seems to really enjoy his job. None of the other employees are so natural or pleasant with the patients. At night (or anytime he’s not on the clock), Cole spends most of his money selling Oxy to some of the townspeople he has known all his life. It’s a small operation, mostly about paying prescription people with medication – Cole never steals them from the nursing home – and he’s really concerned about each of his customers. If he didn’t sell to them, they would have to get their supplies from the region’s threatening kingpin (Marc Menchaca).

But if Cole keeps things up to date, his drug business isn’t exactly a secret. His girlfriend Charlotte (Stacy Martin) is there – she clings to him like a small town cheerleader at the high school quarterback – and his childhood friend Terry Rose (“Lady Macbeth” outbreak, Cosmo Jarvis) almost unrecognizable how of course he wears the rust belt), he comes back to the city with the express intention of drawing some money from Cole’s new cash flow. It seems the only people who Not Knowing how to save to move away are his grandparents, his assistant Ellen (Ashley Shelton) and her nice cop friend (Ross Partridge). But things are slowly getting out of control – the feeling of need grows by the minute. And when Cole’s mother (Lili Taylor) suddenly returns home from home for several years, it seems like things are about to overflow.

But “The Evening Hour” is slowly heating up as if it were bringing its characters to life. Sometimes the film feels like it doesn’t move at all, just sinks deeper into the ground. Declan Quinn’s fresh, local-style cinematography drink, with natural but striking lighting, helps to split the difference between hope and need. Even in its most pristine form, the film has a lively sense of place. It is in a town where the bars are all wood paneled. The neon signs burn particularly bright to distract people from the darkness around them, and everyone knows everyone’s business. When the “evening hour” grows later, you begin to feel the air change. Cole’s mother shows up in a red sweater that cuts into the green area as if the whole city is bleeding.

And it does, but it becomes more difficult to trace that pain back to its wounds, especially as the film becomes more determined to express the vague feeling of home that Cole has lost forever. Spotty flashbacks indicate half-hearted nostalgia, while an overstated cast of underdeveloped female characters draws the story from the center. Taylor has no chance of leaving her mark as Cole’s estranged mother, as the film never fulfills the promise of her return. Martin is absolutely believable in the role of a girl who immerses herself in this sunken city – Charlotte embodies almost everyone she knows in this regard – but she takes a back seat as soon as her function is clarified.

But no one is wasted more than the reliably victorious Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), who brings the story to life as a new option for Cole before her subplot ends in a hurry. It is commendable how “The Evening Hour” keeps its romance a bit in check even with such a CW-worthy cast of beautiful people. But the film half-heartedly reaches enough directions so that it feels more like a sustained tone than a clear narrative, and the terry-centered third act lacks the strength and story it takes to bring Cole’s journey home , King clearly wants to please these people, but at some point his empathy damages the film as much as it helps him, and leaves us with the unsolvable irony of a film that only sounds right if it gets off the track.

Grade B-

“The Evening Hour” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 as part of the US Dramatic Competition. Sales are currently being targeted in the United States.

