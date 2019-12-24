advertisement

One person was thrown to safety from the second floor and a second person had to be rescued when a fire broke out at an Edmonton hotel.

Visitors with luggage were waiting outside when firefighters arrived around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the two-story Jasper Place Hotel on the west side of town.

Flames and smoke on the second floor were brought under control for about 15 minutes and there were no reports of serious injuries, but crews worked at night to extinguish the hotspots.

Earlier in the day, Calgary firefighters handled a two-alarm blaze on the top floor of a southeast hotel hotel that produced thick dark smoke but did not result in injuries.

Officials say the alarm sounded at the four-storey hotel in Town and Country Motor and the manager ran down the corridors hanging on the doors to alert guests of the emergency before crews searched and evacuated the building.

The fire was quickly controlled but officials say there is significant smoke damage on the fourth floor. (The Canadian Press, CTV Edmonton)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 24, 2019.

