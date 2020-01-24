advertisement

January 24, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

Technical transitions are interesting. I have written about it and talked about it for ten years. With electric vehicles, due to their superior driving characteristics and the advantage of convenient home charging and low operational costs (low “fuel costs” and low maintenance), many of us have long expected the adoption curve to be quite steep once enough people have some experience with them had.

On the other hand, these are large purchases that are not often made, and perhaps material sources will still delay the delivery and acceptance of the battery. So will growth really be exponential? Can it be really disturbing and fast?

We have to wait to get answers to those questions. In the meantime, however, we can follow the recording speed of electric vehicles from leading countries.

In 2019, 4 countries had more than 10% market share for plug-ins. I selected those 4 countries and went back to the year they had a market share of 2% or 3% plug-in vehicles to figure out how they grew from there to 11% +.

Before we hit the charts, I will just emphasize that all data here relates to all sales of plug-ins, not just the sale of electric vehicles. If you can connect the car to a power outlet, charge it and later only run on electricity, the vehicle is counted. At some point I will create a report like this only for fully electric vehicles, but not today.

Note: the above graphs are interactive. They may not display properly on some devices. If they are not good for you, I recommend viewing them on another computer (preferably a computer that does not fit in your pocket). Alternatively, you can see the first graph as a static graph here.

As you can see, although not identical, the four countries have followed a similar growth trend after reaching a market share of 2% or 3% plug-in vehicles. Many other countries have just reached a market share of 2% or 3% (in 2019), some even up to 5-6%. Will they follow the same growth trends in the coming years? Will even more countries, including China, increase a market share of 15% within 2-3 years?

