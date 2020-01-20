advertisement

People are going back to the moon. That much is obvious, since NASA, the European Space Agency, China and others have announced plans to send people to Earth’s little neighbor or at least discuss the possibilities. There are certainly exciting times ahead, but a lot of work still needs to be done before earthlings can actually set up a store and settle on the surface of the moon.

One of the more interesting things about setting up a ‘moon base’ is the ability to use the moon’s own resources instead of having astronauts have to drag everything along during their journey. To this end, the European Space Agency has set up what it describes as a “prototype oxygen plant” that will work on the production of oxygen using simulated lunar material.

The potential benefits of being able to generate oxygen on site during a lunar mission are numerous. Oxygen is not only used to create breathing air for astronauts, but it is also an essential ingredient for fuel production, which means the ability to launch missions deeper into space and use the moon as a starting point.

advertisement

“With our own facility, we can focus on oxygen production, measuring with a mass spectrometer while being extracted from the regolith simulant,” said Beth Lomax of the University of Glasgow in a statement. “Being able to get oxygen from sources found on the moon would of course be extremely useful for future moon setters, both for breathing and for the local production of rocket fuel.”

From now on the production of oxygen, water and rocket fuel on the moon is of vital importance if groups such as NASA and ESA want the moon base to be sustainable for a long time. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are definitely coming.

.

advertisement