Tánaiste Simon Coveney said adopting a law to prevent the extension of the Brexit negotiations will not force the EU to agree to a deal.

According to Coveney, the deadline set by Boris Johnson for the end of 2020 was “ambitious if not unrealistic for the EU”.

Mr. Coveney said it would take more than 12 months because he stressed that the agreement is much more than just trading and covers areas such as aviation, fishing and data.

“When people talk about future relationships, especially in the UK, they just seem to be talking about a future trade deal. In fact, there is much more than that – there is fishing, there is aviation, there is data and so many other things.” he said.

“I know Prime Minister Johnson has a very ambitious schedule to do this. He even translated it into British law, but just because a British parliament decides that British law says something doesn’t mean that this law applies to the other 27 countries of the European Union. The best possible offer – a fair and balanced offer, to ensure that the EU and the UK can work together as friends in the future.

“But the EU won’t be in a hurry just because Britain is passing laws.”

When asked about the possibility of a number of side agreements on specific areas when the time for full agreement ran out, Coveney expressed concerns.

“We would certainly much prefer to negotiate a comprehensive deal that will regulate all of these things together and together,” he told BBC show Andrew Marr.

“If we have learned something from the first round of Brexit that took a lot longer than it should have, then we have to give people certainty. We cannot have one crisis after another and no more uncertainty and brinkmanship of the Brexit negotiations. “

The Tánaiste also expressed concern about media coverage in the UK and highlighted attempts to shape the engagement in such a way that the UK tries to defeat or defend the EU.

“This is the language of the enemy, not the friend, and we have to move away from it,” he said.

“Both sides have a vested interest in working together in these negotiations in the next phase of Brexit – not trying to exaggerate each other.”

A central topic of the negotiations will be how the financial services industry in the City of London can serve customers within the EU.

Mark Carney, outgoing governor of the Bank of England, warned that the EU might restrict city access to its European markets and that Brussels would not be appropriate to regulate the sector.

Mr. Coveney said it was impossible to maintain the system as it currently works. “Maybe when you leave a union that you have been in for 45 years, the penny will finally fall that things will not stay the same anymore and that is impractical and has ramifications for Britain,” he said.

“The UK has decided to move in a different direction, no longer as part of the European Union and as a collective shelter from these and the opportunities that come with them.

“From an Irish perspective, we therefore want in all of these areas whether it is financial services, whether it is food, whether it is fishing, whether it is security, whether it is about preventing new trade relations That create barriers to the economy Trade through quotas or tariffs, we want the closest possible relationships that we can have.

“There is no way for Britain to maintain the relationship that we have today outside the European Union in these negotiations, and that is the reality of Brexit, I am afraid.”

When asked whether the EU wanted to enter into a security partnership with the UK regardless of the fate of the trade negotiations, Coveney said the block would approach the issue “responsibly”.

“I think security is something the EU wants to reach early agreement with the UK on, and I think it makes sense for both sides,” he said.

“But this is also something Boris Johnson says he wants to do in less than 12 months, and I think the European Union has constantly warned that this timeframe is ambitious, if not unrealistic.

“From an EU perspective, we will try to approach all of these really important and sensitive areas in a spirit of partnership and friendship. At the same time, however, they are complex and hopefully have to be processed in parallel. but in my opinion it will probably take more than a year, but we have to see. “- PA

