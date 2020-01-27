advertisement

It will “always keep a place for the UK at the table of the European Union” if it wants to join again at some point if the Brexit “does not work”, said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Varadkar spoke to European Commission’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, at Government Buildings and told reporters that he was “absolutely relieved” that the first phase of the Brexit process was over, but “sad” about Britain’s exit the EU on Friday.

“We will say goodbye to an old friend who is embarking on an adventure. We hope it works for them, but if not, there will always be a place for them at the table, ”he said.

The leader of Fine Gael said that people in Ireland “wake up on a new day” on Saturday.

The next phase of Brexit, the negotiation of a trade agreement, is “very challenging” because “time is short” when the United Kingdom leaves the EU Customs Union and the EU internal market on December 31st.

After a meeting with Mr. Barnier that lasted about an hour, the Taoiseach said that he was “very ambitious” for a future EU-UK trade agreement, but warned “must be realistic”.

“We have to put the EU-UK relationship on a firm and honest basis. And that means a level playing field, ”he said.

Mr Varadkar said that if the next talks were seen as “competition”, the EU would be in a “very strong” position, with the internal market being the largest economy in the world.

He denied using the word “upper hand” in a weekend BBC interview.

‘Cliff edge’

“I don’t think we have to look at it as a competition. There is a possibility that we will work with the UK over the next few months and make a future relationship and trade deal that will be mutually beneficial and in which we will have these discussions be, ”he said.

Mr Barnier said that the EU would “very carefully” monitor the implementation of the Brexit agreement for Ireland. It was “time for the second round and this time will be very short,” he said.

He warned of the risk of a “cliff” for trade, especially if the EU and the United Kingdom could not reach a trade agreement by the end of the standstill transition period at the end of the year.

“If we don’t reach an agreement, things won’t go as usual,” he said.

The French negotiator said a key point in the trade talks was that the level of access for British goods to the EU market had to be “proportionate” with the UK’s future alignment with EU rules.

Mr Barnier said the EU negotiating team would work with any government elected by Irish citizens on February 8th.

When asked why the Brexit was not received by the electorate in the election campaign, Mr. Varadkar referred to surveys that showed that he was slightly ahead of the other party leaders in the approval ratings. He noted that the polls showed that the public trusted Fine Gael more in Brexit than the other parties.

He linked spending on health, housing and children, as well as tax cuts – issues that were more closely related to voters – with the next government, which ensured a good trade agreement with the EU.

“The issues that dominate this choice are actually closely related. Because only a strong economy and only a cheap exit to Ireland will allow us to do all things health and childcare that everyone knows are necessary, ”said Varadkar.

When asked if he had advice for politicians fighting for re-election, Mr. Barnier said: “Always work in the middle of the street.”

The statements made at this press conference were appreciative. Mr. Barnier paid tribute to Mr. Varadkar and his government, Dáil and Seanad politicians, and Irish officials who experienced a change of administration in government buildings before the elections.

Mr. Barnier will deliver a speech on Brexit at Queens University in Belfast on Monday evening.

