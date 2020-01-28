advertisement

BRUSSELS – The European Commission said on Tuesday it will begin helping repatriate Europeans from the Chinese-hit region most affected by coronavirus after a request from France.

The commission said in a statement that it had activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism, under which it will co-finance the two planes to bring European Union citizens back from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak.

France had sought help to provide consular support to EU citizens in Wuhan.

“This is the first request for assistance and others may follow in the coming days,” the Commission said.

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in China. A small number of cases have been confirmed elsewhere.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million in Hubei province, is in virtual lockdown, and much of Hubei, home to nearly 60 million people, is under a travel restraint.

The EU will co-finance the transportation costs of the aircraft, the first to depart from France early Wednesday and the second to depart later this week.

The commission said about 250 French citizens would be on the first flight back and more than 100 citizens of other EU countries would be on the second. For now, only people who show no signs of the virus would be allowed to travel.

The EU Emergency Response Center was in contact with EU governments to coordinate possible returns and quarantine periods.

All EU members are part of the Civil Defense Mechanism, along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey. (Reporting by John Chalmers and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

