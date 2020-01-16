advertisement

NAIROBI – The European Parliament has adopted a resolution condemning Burundi for restricting freedom of expression and human rights violations ahead of elections expected in May this year.

The resolution adopted Thursday says EU lawmakers are concerned about “the intimidation, harassment and arbitrary arrest of the government of journalists, human rights activists and opposition members”.

He says the media in the East African country work in a “climate of fear”, creating conditions that are not conducive to credible elections.

Burundi government officials were not immediately available to comment on the resolution. The government has previously repeatedly denied human rights violations or restricted freedom of expression.

President Pierre Nkurunziza, who won a referendum last year that could allow him to stay in power until 2034, has repeatedly said he will not seek a fourth term in office, but his ruling party does not. has nominated a candidate for the vote.

Hundreds of Burundians have been killed in clashes with security forces since 2015, when Nkurunziza won his third term in office. The opposition said his candidacy violated the terms of a peace deal that ended the East African nation’s civil war – but Nkurunziza rejected that.

The EU Parliamentary resolution is non-binding but adds a steady stream of international criticism.

U.N. investigators. warned in a September report that Burundi was in danger of a new wave of atrocities as elections approached and that there was a climate of threats to anyone who did not show support for the ruling party.

Burundi’s human rights minister Martin Nivyabandi told Reuters at the time that the government denied the allegations. “The content of the report does not match the internationally recognized reality,” he said.

The EU resolution condemned the government’s decision to charge four Burundian journalists for disrupting state security following their arrest in October while covering clashes between rebels and government forces in the country’s northwest.

In December, the public prosecutor demanded a 15-year sentence for journalists.

“The detention and trial of journalists comes amid a choking atmosphere for Burundian journalists,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa’s director at Human Rights Watch. “These are not conditions for free and fair elections.” (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Pravin Char)

