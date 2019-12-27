advertisement

PARIS / BERLIN – The European Union may have to extend the deadline for talks on a new trade relationship with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told French daily Les Echos in an interview published Friday.

Von der Leyen said the two sides should seriously consider whether there is enough time to negotiate a new trade agreement and draft agreements on a series of other issues.

“It would be reasonable to assess the situation in the middle of the year and then, if necessary, agree on extending the transition period,” she told the newspaper.

Britain has set a tough December 2020 deadline to reach a new trade agreement with the EU, betting that the prospect of another Brexit rock would force Brussels to move quickly to sign an agreement.

In separate comments to German magazine Der Spiegel, von der Leyen said of Britain’s departure deadline, currently set at 31 December 2020: “This worries me a lot because time is extremely short on the scale of issues to be negotiated.”

She said earlier this month that this time frame is “extremely short” to discuss not only trade issues but also education, transportation, fisheries and other issues.

Von der Leyen told Der Spiegel on security and defense: “Both parties are now striving for close co-operation.” (Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris and Paul Carrel in Berlin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

