advertisement

NEW YORK – They got up, cheered, booed, and sang. It turns out that sports fans in New York hardly differ from their traditional sports colleagues.

These advocates, who had nearly 2,000 seats across from Madison Square Garden, confirmed the theory of the Overwatch League’s ambitious global vision.

advertisement

“This event is everything we hoped for,” said Jon Spector, vice president of the competitive video game circuit.

The OWL opened its third season last weekend with games hosted by franchises in New York and Dallas, and everything about the sold-out shows looked like a payout bet that a global city structure could drive them to the top a thriving industry.

These celebrations were the first of 52 planned events in the home and away calendar, with competitions in 20 arenas from Europe, North America and Asia. No professional league – neither in sports nor in any other way – has set up such a tiring regular season schedule.

While many fans are concerned about the well-being of the players – some are still teenagers – the league believes they have taken appropriate measures to prevent burnout for the stars of their 6 vs. Prevent 6-person shooter computer game that earns over $ 100,000 per season on average.

Of course, the OWL still admits that this global adventure is an ongoing experiment.

“All 52 will not be perfect,” said Spector.

The company’s success was evident in the Hammerstein Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan. The fans spent well over $ 100 on two-day passes and competed on double-header matches on Saturday and Sunday. Four teams – New York, Boston, London and Paris – took turns, and the fans had almost the venue itself for the undercover.

It felt like a typical, noisy sports crowd – with team equipment from the in-house store, waiting in line for pizza and beer, and ruthlessly mocking the rival Boston Uprising at every opportunity.

“The audience has always been here,” said Farzam Kamel, co-founder and president of Andbox, who manages the New York Excelsior.

Blizzard Entertainment hoped just that when it tried to give the global esports phenomenon a geographic turn. While other sports, like the decades-old League of Legends Pro Circuit, have thrived without rootless concessions, Blizzard-backed OWL believes the future of the industry is to offer live events to invested parties year round.

With almost all of the first and second season games played at a facility near Los Angeles, Blizzard is seriously starting its experiment in the city this year. Each franchise company offers two to five competitive weekends during a regular 26-week season that lasts through early August.

It is just in time for a league that is lagging behind the competition in the total number of spectators. OWL’s Grand Finals had an average of 1.12 million viewers worldwide in 2019, far behind the 21.8 million viewers of the League of Legends World Championships, according to Nielsen. For comparison, Game 7 of last year’s World Series had an average of 23.2 million viewers in the United States, and the Super Bowl had 112.7 million viewers.

OWL fans recently expressed concern over signs that the league’s momentum is slowing, including an exodus of much of its popular on-air talent. The most troubling were misleading speculations that players would have to travel almost twice as many kilometers according to their travel plans as traditional American athletes, which worried fans about the feasibility of the plan.

The league emphatically contested these calculations and believes their schedule is strategic enough to keep players up to date.

Instead of forcing teams around the world to ping pong, OWL stacked the schedules by territory. For example, the Paris Eternal opens on the US East Coast at almost two months apart from a weekend in Houston. They will split the middle of the season mainly in Europe and then conclude with a four-week trip through China. These legs are peppered with bye weeks, especially before and after the longest trips.

“Travel is inherently part of a global league as we designed it,” said Commissioner Pete Vlastelica. “We have done a lot of work to ensure that the burden of this trip is kept to an absolute minimum.”

The total mileage is not as extreme as the fans feared. The league plans for the Paris team to travel 52,000 miles, compared to approximately 40,000 miles per season for an NBA franchise. But there is more time on the go.

Paris sent players to New Jersey’s team accommodations in mid-January and will use them as a base for the early part of the season. You will get similar settings during the swings in Europe and Asia.

“This shortens travel times,” said Paris Vice President of Esports Derrick Truong. “This allows us to train longer than other teams that travel from far away.”

The league had already lost players through burnout in previous seasons, when homesickness was an issue for their largely international player pool, but not travel fatigue. Players expect to be tested this year.

“There are things like jet leg and a lot of travel. It’s physically difficult, ”said TaeHoon” Fuze “Kim, a London player who is also starting the season in New Jersey. “But because I enjoy traveling and experiencing other cities, I don’t mind.”

There has also been a big complicating fold. The first season’s games in the four Chinese cities of the OWL had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the corona virus. Make-up dates and locations have not yet been announced.

At the same time, Blizzard is launching a similar global schedule with the Call of Duty League in the first year and expects to learn a lot between the two racetracks.

If it works, it can have a rippling impact far beyond sport. In the four largest professional sports leagues in North America, all games have been played abroad in recent years, and a constant expansion to Europe or Asia would certainly appeal to many owners and international fans. If players can show that this is possible, leagues like the NFL, the NBA and others can borrow from their playbook at will.

With all this jet setting, OWL would certainly not mind being a trendsetter.

“I said this is kind of a starting line for us,” said Vlastelica. “This year we will do what we designed.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement