Last month, a photographer named Ellen Shub died near Boston at the age of seventy-three. I first met Shub in the nineties, when I worked for gay and lesbian publications. At that time, she was already well known as a columnist for social protest – a role she continued to play until she unexpectedly fell ill, weeks before her death. Many of his photos were compositionally similar – frontal, centered on a person and a sign. In 1975, she took a photo of a woman holding a sign that said, “No more abortions in the alleys of the back room.” pasted “59c” – the amount of money, it was said, that a woman earned for every dollar earned by a man. In 2004, when the Republican National Convention was held in New York, Shub took a photo of a protester with a large sheet of cardboard printed with the words “‘Dissent is the highest form of patriotism’ – Thomas Jefferson . ” In 2014, at a rally in Boston, she photographed a young man holding one that said “#Icantbreathe”. There were many more, and in each case the message of the photograph was the message of the sign.

Shub’s intention in taking such text-centric photos was clear: she was creating a historical document. His medium was photographs published in alternative and movement media: gay and lesbian newspapers, feminist newspapers, and city newspapers. If traditional journalism likes to think of itself as “the first draft of history” and in fact constitutes a large part of the dossier that historians use to create more lasting narratives, then the type of documents to which Shub contributed serve as amendments to this story, a record of what was also said, also written and also seen. Shub has spent decades attending all kinds of weather events, ensuring that – even if contemporary viewers were unlikely to know – future generations could learn that we were here and that we were holding signs. .

I thought of Shub on Friday when the Washington Post reported that the National Archives had changed the panels on a photograph of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington. In the photo in question, the word “Trump” was blurred on a sign that originally said “God hates Trump”. In other panels of the same image, the words “vagina” and “pussy” have disappeared.

In response to the Post’s initial investigation, the Archives presented two arguments and an apology. The excuse was that the modified photograph was not part of a current exhibition at the Archives, retracing a hundred years of the suffragist movement, but simply an exhibition that announced the show. However, the exhibition would have become part of the Archives’ file – in fact, part of the file which would have been seen more widely than the exhibition itself. The argument was that words referring to the female anatomy could strike visitors as “inappropriate” and, separately, that the Archives was a “non-partisan, non-partisan federal agency”. The word “non-partisan” seemed to be used to mean “in the deliberate denial of the existence of political opinion”. The word “apolitical” seemed to mean that the work of the Archives is to create a historical document that erases politics. (On Saturday, within 24 hours of the Post article being published, the Archives withdrew the posted photograph and issued a note of apology, which began with “We made a mistake.”)

The modified photograph of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, on display at the National Archives Research Center, January 17.

Photograph by Salwan Georges / The Washington Post / Getty

The Post and others who picked up the story noted that the director of the Archives, David S. Ferriero, had been appointed by Obama. This is indeed an important point, as it provides a measure of the extent to which we, as a society, have drifted under President Donald Trump. On the third anniversary of its inauguration, an organization created for the purpose of creating a historic document – and led by someone not named by Trump – falsified the historic document.

Of course, the second thing I thought of when I saw the news was the vast, well-documented Soviet system for excising people from the record: retouching them with photographs and modifying books, including the Great Soviet Encyclopedia , which sent subscribers ready-to-use filler pages to set up newly exposed senior officials as enemies of the people. The analogy floats on the surface, offering itself to anyone who stops to think about the situation, even for a moment. This suggests that the head and staff of the National Archives did not, in fact, take a moment to reflect on their actions, perhaps because their actions seemed to them so logical and just. It seems that, unless the media drew their attention, they might not even have realized that they were doing the opposite of what the archives had been created: creating a folder clear and precise history.

A few years ago, I wrote about a book documenting the Soviet practice of evading people, objects and facts from photographs. Inevitably, I quoted Hannah Arendt, whose 1967 essay on truth and politics, also published in The New Yorker, remains one of the most insightful comments on the danger of trying to create politics by the absence of shared reality:

The chances of a factual truth surviving the assault on power are indeed very slim; it is always in danger of being manipulated out of the world not only for a time but, potentially, forever. Facts and events are infinitely more fragile than the axioms, discoveries, theories – even the most wildly speculative – produced by the human mind; they occur in the field of the ever-changing affairs of men, in the flow of which there is nothing more permanent than the certainly relative permanence of the structure of the human mind. Once lost, no rational effort will ever bring them back.

In the case of the National Archives and the March of Women, a rapid media response probably helped to correct the file – if that is the result of the corrective measures chosen by the Archives. But Arendt warns us that lost history, if only because it is temporarily sunk, is still, in effect, a loss of memory.

