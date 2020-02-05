advertisement

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi, 4, passed away on December 19, 2014. Her father Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with her death.

Postmedia Archive

Both the mother of a young Calgary girl and the father accused of killing the baby were crying and upset when she was pronounced dead, an emergency room doctor said Tuesday.

But doctor Jennifer Nichol said she observed something extraordinary after Oluwatosin and Itunu Oluwafemi mourned the death of their daughter, Rebekah.

“They seemed upset and worried,” Nichol told defense attorney Michael Bates, admitting that they were both crying and upset when they told him the four-year-old had died.

“One thing I’ve noticed is that they weren’t talking to each other,” Nichol said.

“I didn’t see them trying to comfort each other.”

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with the death of his daughter Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi.

Calgary Global

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with second-degree murder on December 19, 2014, the death of his daughter, who was rushed by paramedics from her parents’ home Erin Woods to the Peter Lougheed Center that afternoon.

Nichol was one of two emergency room physicians who worked furiously with the nursing staff to try to save the girl’s life when she arrived at the hospital under cardiac arrest.

Both she and doctor Leigh Morris said CPR was performed almost continuously on the baby, and defibrillation was attempted in hopes of resurrecting her as she arrived at 4:09 p.m.

But by 4:43 p.m., they concluded that their resurrection efforts were fruitless and Morris pronounced the girl dead.

It is the Crown’s theory that the child died of multiple blunt force injuries caused to the girl as she was cared for by her then unemployed father.

In her opening remarks Monday, prosecutor Melissa Bond indicated that expert evidence is expected to show that Rebekah suffered significant injuries to her head, limbs, chest and spine and had a catastrophic injury to her cervical spine.

Related

Nichol said because of the girl’s young age and the unexplained cause of her death, the medical examiner’s office was notified and investigated the matter.

“We were under working theory. . . she died as a result of lack of oxygen, no doubt there were other causes of death that we considered, “she told Bates.

“You had no reason to conclude that there was a trauma to the patient at the time?” Bates asked.

“Yes,” agreed Nicole.

“You didn’t notice any damage to her arms?”, The lawyer suggested.

“No,” said the doctor.

“You didn’t notice any injuries to her legs?”

“No,” Nicole repeated.

Meanwhile, a woman working with her mother said she had heard howls from the office where Itunu Oluwafemi was stationed that “paralyzed” staff.

“It seemed alien to me, I wasn’t even sure if it was a person,” Carla Lestinho testified.

The woman came out of the reception office with a ringing in her ear.

“She was just in a state of complete panic,” Lestinho said.

“She was just looking to leave to go and attend to her daughter.”

The trial continues on Wednesday.

KMartin@postmedia.com

Twitter: @KMartinCourts

