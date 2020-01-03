advertisement

Little is known about the ability of third parties to broker electricity, or a number company that applied to the Canadian Energy Regulator for a 10-year export permit to deliver 4.5 hours of Terawatt (TWh) of electricity to Ontario in the States United.

According to the official Government of Canada, Canada Gazette, “11772244 Canada Inc. has applied for … the export of 4,500,000 MWh of combined and intermittent power each year for a period of 10 years.”

Published in the Canada Gazette on December 21, 2019, barely two weeks after the numbered company was registered, the announcement lists Felix Levesque as its director and company headquarters in Montreal.

advertisement

“We are just a market wholesaler, not a market producer,” Levesque told The Post Millennial.

Levesque said the company’s numbered venture involves several individuals, but declined to elaborate.

“I’m not alone, there are other people, but this is discretion (information),” he said.

“You have intermediaries and you have power generators and some of the power generators are also acting as intermediaries speculating energy prices. It’s a very complex market.”

Before concluding the brief telephone interview, Levesque said his company’s electricity destination, “could be Michigan, it could be New York State.”

According to the Department of Natural Resources, 61.4 Terrawatts (61.4 million MW) of Canadian-produced electricity were exported to the United States in 2018, prompting Levesque and company permit application to allow volume equal to 7.3 percent of demand. of the state for that year.

“These announcements invite interested parties to submit a response to the Commission if there is a concern, regarding the impact of exports on neighboring provinces,” Energy Regulatory Canada spokeswoman Sarah Kiley said.

“Or if there is a concern about fair market access – the ability of Canadian companies to buy electricity under similar conditions, including price.”

Asked about a potential energy brokerage agreement, the Independent Electricity System Operator of Ontario replied as follows:

“The total amount of export referred to in an application is an estimate by the applicant. The real electricity export is based on whether an export offer is economically competitive with other Ontario electricity market participants, and whether the network is physically able to accommodate the transaction, “IESO media relations writes.

“The export authorization by CER is separate from the electricity export license required by the Ontario Energy Board, and from registration as an energy trader with IESO.”

The company posting Numbered seeks to export 4.5 million megawatts of electricity generated by Ontario to the US first appeared in The Mill Mill.

advertisement