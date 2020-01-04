advertisement

Al Hester or Maser, as he is often called, has come a long way since he started as a graffiti artist in Dublin at the age of 14.

After the success of his large-scale exhibition in Glendalough at the Contemporary Irish Arts Center in Los Angeles, his latest order will be the centerpiece of this year’s Art on Paper Fair in Manhattan in March. In its sixth year, the exhibition with more than 100 galleries is dedicated to all things relating to paper: from the dealer for drawings and photographs to printing.

Those familiar with Dublin’s Camden Street will notice two of Maser’s six murals scattered throughout the capital: U R Alive and Don’t Be Angst. He also painted the mural on the towers in Ballymun in 2010 before demolition.

The muralist has traveled the world against the backdrop of city walls and buildings since 1995. This includes the lifting of the 8th mural in Dublin, cooperation with national institutions, festivals and galleries around the world and a stage for the RDS Web Summit.

His first studio was a recently demolished room Bernard Shaw Pub on South Richmond Street in Dublin, where he became an artist.

Burl mural on one of the former towers in Ballymun, Northern Dublin

“It was 13 years ago and I had a great relationship with the guys from Bodytonic (who ran the bar and music events) and I knew we had a purpose, but I wasn’t sure what it was. We were like that drove, but we were also so cold and broke. “

In 2009, an old slaughterhouse on Newmarket Square became his second studio: “Maybe you just have to freeze to become an artist,” he grins, and that’s where his breakthrough came: working with singer / songwriter Damien Dempsey on They Are Uns Project.

“For us, streets are only temporary places, but for the homeless they are the whole world. I met so many homeless people while working on murals in the city, some of which literally ended up on the street overnight, and that’s how they came up with the idea of ​​They Are Us. “

After meeting Damien Dempsey for a chat, Dempsey agreed that his texts could be used by Maser to highlight the plight of homelessness in Dublin and raise money for the Simon Community. The project raised € 29,229 to charity through the sale of Masers screen prints, paintings and photographs.

“At the time I was almost broke and slept on a friend’s couch, I couldn’t raise the balance to € 30,000, which was crucial for the Simon Community buying a first-aid vehicle.”

art courses

Since then he has been commissioned by the Mayor of Sydney to create an original piece for the New Year’s Eve party at the Sydney Opera House, Australia, in 2015. Additional orders included creating an original artwork in response to the Vermeer exhibition for the National Gallery of Ireland, in addition to the mural It’s All Good at the Peace Line in Belfast.

At the same time, he spent two months in Mountjoy prison teaching art (he studied fine arts and graduated with distinction in design communication).

“So many guys I met painting on the street ended up there and I wanted to understand their journey. So I rummaged through it and gave art classes. The energy was crazy. At first it felt like entering a lion’s den and I was really scared. “

He shouldn’t have done that, his reception proved inviting and he ended up painting murals all over the prison.

In 2017, the artist worked with President Michael D Higgins on a series of limited prints called Of Utopias, followed by two installations for the National Library of Ireland’s Seamus Heaney Museum.

Last year he was invited to design a large-scale installation for the legendary Spanish Steps at Wembley in London.

Maser’s photo wallpaper for the lifting of the 8th in the Projects Art Center, which became the official emblem for the lifting campaign. Photo: Enda O’Dowd

However, his proudest moment was the creation of the mural for Repeal the 8th at the Projects Art Center, which became the official emblem for the repeal campaign.

His studio, Atelier Maser on Charlemont Street, which opened in 2018, is a multidisciplinary space, “an incubator for aspiring artists”, in which he paints alongside exhibitions and meditation and yoga workshops.

“Meditation gives me the freedom I need to paint, and painting pays the bill, if something is disjointed, there is no harmony in my life.”

Atelier Maser shows four exhibitions a year and the current Chromatic exhibition by New York-based Irish artist Shane Griffin runs until January 20.

Some will find elements of this show vaguely familiar. In 2017, global technology company Apple licensed a selection of Griffin’s color series for its iPhone 8 campaign as a background image for its devices. In 2018, Griffin’s art film Chromatic was shown as part of the TED Age of Amazement conference.

ateliermaser.com

