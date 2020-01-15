advertisement

Even one of the bravest players who has stood by a player for years couldn’t stop the raging Barangay Ginebra, who has now won the third PBA Governors Cup title in four years.

The Gin Kings looked little disturbed when the injured center played Raymond Almazan for Meralco and smashed the Bolts 94-72 in Game 4 of their championship series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday evening.

advertisement

“We have been very methodical tonight to end the offensive,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, the two-time Grand Slam winner who is on the threshold of a 22nd PBA crown.

And the way the gin kings played on both ends of the floor seems to be the only question of when they will officially crown them. Ginebra shoots the first of three shots at the Crown in Game 5 on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Kings stepped on the gas in the second quarter and broke away from a defense-intensive deadlock at 14 in the first quarter to gain a 42:31 lead at half-time based on a mix of strong performance from Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson and an even stronger one Defense was based on Meralco Import Allen Durham.

“We did a great job against Durham. We scored nine points in the first half, ”said Cone. Only a few minutes after winning the third best import price, Durham started poorly from the gates. It is only the second import after the legendary Bobby Parks, after which the price is named, to win more than two best import trophies. However, Durham has not yet won a PBA title and his third crack is likely to be missing again. Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort blossoms after the trade that tore him out of the shadow of five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo from San Miguel Beer. scored his first best player in the conference prize.

Brownlee led Ginebra with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Stanley Pringle shot in 21. Thompson added 16. Almazan, who played with a ligament tear on his left knee, contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and a dose of inspiration to a Meralco crew. I thought it would have lost its starting center for the series after a serious fall at the start of Game 3. But that inspiration only lasted a quarter before, as Meralco coach Norman Black put it, Ginebra “did pretty much everything they wanted [us]]. “

“We did very, very badly in the second game in Hustle statistics,” said Black.

Ginebra logged 13 blocks and seven steals against Meralco’s nine and three.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement