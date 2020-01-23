advertisement

January 23, 2020 10:00 am EST

(ABC News) – DAYTON, Ohio – The death of a worker who fell into a chemical tub in an Ohio store was an accidental drowning. A coroner ruled on Wednesday.

60-year-old Union Dana Swisher fell into the bathtub at Techmetals Inc. on Tuesday. Dr. Kent Harshbarger, coroner in Montgomery County, said it is unclear whether the cause could have been an industrial accident or medical emergency. Swisher had worked for the company for several years, Fasnacht said.

The tank contained liquid chromic acid, Dayton firefighters said. Techmetals works with chemicals that are used for metallizing and coating in various industries.

The Dayton Police and Occupational Safety and Health investigated this.

A man who was on the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no comment other than saying that “all the appropriate” people had been contacted.

