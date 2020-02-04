advertisement

It wasn’t a proper loss to that of the Calgary Flames, but Saturday’s 8-3 home ice clash at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers was certainly embarrassing.

Maybe even humiliating enough to ignite the Flames in a better effort and performance when they play host to the free-fall San Jose Sharks Tuesday night, and even beyond.

“I want this feeling to stay with us for a while, for sure,” interim coach Geoff Ward said after dismantling his team. “If you’re not a little angry in your stomach about what happened and you’re not worried, you probably have a problem. need to get out of this game. “

The Flames only have one win in their last four games (1-2-1) and have dropped to fourth in the Pacific Division and best wildcats position in the Western Conference.

The loss of Edmonton, however, was particularly deadly. Calgary trailed the Oilers 2-0 just 65 seconds into the game, and then tried to get back to a 4-3 count at midfield just before being left in the dust.

“It was 2-0 before the flood dried up there, so we were watching the match all night,” said captain Mark Giordano. “Actually thinking when it was 4-3 we had a good chance of coming back to this and making it a game, and then some breakdown later it’s 6-3. So we let a team that thrives on offending and putting balls into the net … we let their best players really feel it and that was the difference.

The Sharks arrive in Calgary to embark on a short road trip, which also involves Edmonton on the heels of a 3-0 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. They have lost two straight and five of the last six, but coach Bob Boughner is not ready to pursue his team too much. The Sharks are without their two best offensive players – Logan Couture (who is expected to be out of action by mid-February due to an ankle injury) and Tomas Hertl, who had knee surgery on Monday. for a season injury.

Still, sharks have to find records. They have managed just seven goals in their last five games.

“We’re taking the footage the way we want it, it’s just falling down, and that’s the difference now to give ourselves a chance,” Boughner said. “We’re not scoring too much five-on-five, so we need to play our power to catch some fire.”

“We’re not creating much offensively,” forward Evander Kane added. “We don’t have that before the (All-Star) break. We have to find a way to create more offense and score more goals. We can’t think that one goal is enough to win. “

The Tampa Bay loss also knocked out another player from the Sharks lineup. Center Joel Kellman, injured in the first period of Saturday’s game when he was hit in front of the boards, is placed on the injured reserve list.

