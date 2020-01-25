advertisement

Protesters show their souls in front of the Coast Plaza Hotel in Calgary on Friday January 29, 2016. The group was protesting against an African trophy hunting show.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

A planned auction for an elephant hunt at a fundraiser this weekend in Calgary has been canceled, its organizers say.

Instead, the Calgary chapter of Safari Club International says the priced ride will be sold directly to an interested customer.

The change comes after considerable reaction from the Calgary Animal Rightor Effort (CARE).

Botswana’s licensed elephant hunt was one of two dozen hunters supposed to be available at the club’s annual fund auction, which captures a two-day exhibition.

“Interest has shown considerable interest in hunting that was booked for Saturday Night Auction at our Annual Dinner. We have agreed with the outside that they will sell it directly, at this time, instead of the auction, and so it is withdrawn, “the group said on Facebook on Friday.

“SCI Calgary would like to thank all those who have expressed their support for hunting, including the people of Botswana to determine their future and the ethical role hunting-controlled hunting plays in the long-term conservation of this magnificent species.”

Calgary chapter president David Little previously said he realized there could be controversy over elephant hunting, calling it “an iconic animal.”

“But it could also be the auction for a trip for two to Tahiti,” he added. “It’s the same genre (of adventure travel).”

CARE’s Trevor Miller said hunting for auctions was “unacceptable”.

The hunting trade fair, formerly known as The Africa Show, was re-advertised last year as the International Hunting Exhibition in Calgary after drawing protesters concerned about praising “trophy hunting” in earlier publications.

