The startling triple election balance in Ireland confirmed our neighbors’ worst suspicions about the satanic PR-STV system. Overjoyed (Irish) social media posts about Leo Varadkar’s forced waiting for a few hundred votes made it worse.

A small humiliation for Varadkar got worse for some British observers who concluded that he had lost his seat.

Then on Monday there was the hot reply from experienced BBC journalist John Simpson: “Ireland, which has been politically stable for decades, has now succumbed to populism.”

In general, they assumed that our choice a) was characterized by a knee-high response to Brexit, or b) was inspired by English nationalism. To answer, all they had to do was take a look at the exit elections (one in 100 was concerned about Brexit) or the forbidden smile on Varadkar, which he gave zero points for his own problems, though routinely by elements of the same English media as a kind of anti-British, EU-licking, nationalist goblin was abused.

That may be considered a matter of opinion, but you should really know that nationalism in a postcolonial nation is a very different beast than their own. And we are grateful for that.

Unholy mess

This choice again made the strong contrast between the neighbors clear. Where they perceive an unholy mess of elections comparable to binary Brexit omnishambles, we see the glory of a complex democratic exercise to which the vast majority of voters have made a significant contribution.

Where the BBC man accuses us of succumbing to populism, we examine the post-election damage to some tiny right-wing extremist units and are proud to have put them down.

The normalization of Sinn Féin, which resulted from the anger and disappointment of the voters, took place in a few weeks rather than years

Some loose mouths may have entered, but they stay where we can see them. There is nothing in the cast of potential leaders to suggest that we have succumbed to an Irish version of Viktor Orban from Hungary or Matteo Salvini from Italy.

We know what we have and appreciate it. According to a study by the Center for the Future of Democracy at Cambridge University in 2020, around two thirds of the Irish are satisfied with our democracy. In contrast, only a third of British voters are satisfied with their system, an all-time low.

These are no trifles for a nation, let alone one that has entered into a modus vivendi with our neighbor, this restless shell of an empire that once colonized us and yet wants so little to know about us, content to imagine that our choice was all about it.

In fairness to the BBC man, what he meant by “populism” may have been Sinn Fein’s incredibly popular promise, such as tax breaks for those who earn less than $ 100,000 and do away with property taxes while building tens of thousands of affordable homes and that Problem Solved Problem of recruiting thousands of additional hospital advisors while taxing wage losses. Immediately. It is a mystery.

Part of the answer might be to force aggressive taxpayers to pay more. And maybe in this new morning, the feeling of contributing to world-class healthcare, childcare, housing and transportation could be seen as a decent moral purpose for all citizens. Or maybe the numbers just don’t add up. We can only wish them all the best.

lobotomies

But that’s not easy for anyone. It is not Denmark. The normalization of Sinn Féin, which resulted from the anger and disappointment of the voters, took place in a few weeks rather than years. Three quarters of the voters did not vote for them. If it is difficult to imagine a Sinn Féin Minister of Justice or Foreign Affairs, we should ask why.

For anyone traveling through the north, many trips will pass a series of place names that are synonymous with misery, mass murder and sectarian savagery, some of which are carried out on our behalf.

This week’s attempts to glorify this era or reject it as everything in the past, like the peace process – although still a process that everyone agrees with – are like asking people to undergo lobotomies.

For this reason, any attempt by Sinn Féin to take advantage of his breathtaking leap in power, based on bread-and-butter questions, to push the country into a border survey will face resistance.

An elected representative can persuade people to unite Ireland, or yell Up the Ra. He cannot do both, either in secret or in secret

The suggestion to ban the undemocratic tendency is visibly contradicted by the kidnapping of the national flag as a Sinn Féin party brand and the relaxed Up the’Ra sloganeering.

It was only two years ago that a 52-year-old Sinn Féin MP posted a picture of himself with a Kingsmill bread on the head to mark the 42nd anniversary of the murder of 10 Protestant workers near the southern Armagh village of Kingsmill ,

A hint of cordite

Some may be inclined to enjoy these Shenanigans as a nervous identifier with a hint of cordite – as some of my generation did in our teenage and twenties – but many of us know that the price of peace is perpetual vigilance.

The defensive business that was used on social media on Monday was predictable, but it does nothing to support urgent government work and secure peace.

In 2020, you have the choice: an elected representative can persuade people to unite Ireland or ring the ra. He cannot do both, either in secret or in secret.

While the bread-and-butter issues are settled, a decent time of thoughtful reflection and reassurance would be welcome. This includes all foreign media.

