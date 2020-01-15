advertisement

There was a time when an election felt like a big anarchic festival. I grew up in a political household where an early arch enemy – a mild but irritatingly persistent school teacher – occupied a civilized hideaway a few miles across the country. The headquarters of our campaign, however, was above a pub. Occasionally, this had unfortunate consequences, such as a morning search where a voter opened the door a little too eagerly and our local guide light fell through it and knocked the voter down. Instead of an outraged phone call to the Westmeath Examiner (the Twitter of the day), the injured man wiped himself off, got himself and the visitors a pretty poisonous pick-me-up from the barn, and sent us on the fun path number 1s (he swore tipsy) in his pocket ,

Let me be clear now (a phrase you’ll hear a lot about in the next few weeks, along with “a very positive response to the front door” and “we don’t hear that on the doorstep”), alcohol abuse has never been fun. But a dark atmosphere of impenetrable political messages and the simultaneous terror and hunger for media coverage make campaigns sterile. In all the headquarters of the campaign, the scorched earth of Verona Murphy’s election still sends smoke signals: don’t get lost from the embassy.

