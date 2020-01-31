advertisement

Arizona striker Sam Thomas (14) encounters Lauryn Miller (33), UCLA striker, on the way to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star via AP))

Arizona striker Sam Thomas (14) encounters Lauryn Miller (33), UCLA striker, on the way to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star via AP))

Helena Pueyo (left) and Aarion McDonald (2) prevent UCLA security guard Chantel Horvat (0) from throwing the ball into the basket during an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona (Josh Galemore) / Arizona Daily Star via AP)

The Arizona security guard, Aarion McDonald (2), drives the ball towards the basket, past Charisma Osborne (20) from UCLA, during an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona ( Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star via AP).

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) guards Aarion McDonald (2) of Arizona during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, January 31, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star via AP)



Amari Carter (0) of Arizona passes the ball to forward Sam Thomas (14) during the NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star via AP)

TUCSON, Az. – Aari McDonald scored 27 points in 10-of-15 shooting and No. 16 in Arizona prevailed against No. 8 UCLA 92-66 on Friday night.

Sam Thomas added 20 points when the Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) got off to a hot start, took a big lead and never left the Bruins in the game again.

McDonald, a Fresno junior guard, has scored a double-digit goal in all 57 games of her college career, the longest active series in the country. She has 10 20-point games this season.

Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points and 12 rebounds at the top of UCLA (18-2, 7-2). Guard Charisma Osborne added 14 points.

Arizona’s 92 points were by far the highest this season against the Bruins.

The Wildcats hit their first seven shots, with McDonald scoring two layups and a pair of 3 hands. They didn’t miss until 3:09 a.m. of the opening quarter.

McDonald dribbled from one end to the other after a miss and scored a drive-up chase. Arizona thus led by 17 to 6 and was still 5:22 in the first quarter. She then hit two 3s for 23-8 leadership.

Arizona took a 27-16 lead in the second quarter with McDonald leading with 14 points.

Thomas threw three 3’s down in the second quarter and the Wildcats led up to 20 points, although McDonald had only two free throws and a break during that period.

UCLA struggled with Arizona’s aggressive defense, posting nine sales in the first half and 15 for the game. Kayla Owens hit a 3-hand 9 seconds before the end and helped UCLA reduce the halftime deficit to 47-32.

The Bruins made it a 13-point game at the start of the third game, but McDonald drove another chase and was fouled. Their free throw gave Arizona the lead at 7:53.

UCLA went more than nine minutes without a basket in the third, and the wildcats led with up to 26 points.

McDonald received a standing ovation when she finally canceled the game and was still 5:12 ahead.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins have reached the most difficult part of their Pac-12 schedule. Four of their next five opponents finish in the top 25, starting with Arizona State on Sunday. Then they’ll be at Stanford No. 6 and on February 14th in Oregon No. 3. Three days later, they’ll host the State of Oregon No. 10.

Arizona: The Wildcats played 3: 3 against the top 25 teams and won against a top 10 team for the first time this season. Oregon and Oregon State on the road remain on the plan, along with a home game against Stanford.

NEXT

UCLA meets USC No. 19 (Arizona State) on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona: Hosts USC on Sunday afternoon.

