RAAF flies through blood-red skies with almost zero visibility in Victoria

A video released by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) on Monday, January 6, shows how difficult the conditions are for pilots performing operations in areas affected by Australia’s record-breaking bushfires. The video consists of two clips that were shot in Mallacoota, Victoria, and Merimbula, New South Wales. It shows thick smoke and a red-orange sky that almost completely obscures the view from the cockpit. “The conditions are very challenging and dynamic,” said the RAAF in a Facebook post. “Although our crews are highly skilled and professional, they cannot always complete the mission on the first try due to bush fires.” The New South Wales Rural Fire Service announced that Monday’s 136 fires across the state did not include morning burns at 69. Victoria had thirteen bushfire warnings. Credit: Royal Australian Air Force via Storyful

