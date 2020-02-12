advertisement

The cooperative has now reached agreements to sell seven of its stores in Leicestershire since summer 2019.

And another Central England Co-op store is closing, the Coalville supermarket, with no sales agreed to by another company.

advertisement

This makes a total of eight cooperative sites that have already ceased their activities or will cease their activities in the weeks and months to come.

But the chain said the closings were not taken lightly, but were the result of “constant adaptation to retail challenges” – adding that there were plans to open new stores elsewhere and renovating existing supermarkets.

Briton Street Co-operative was sold to Samy Ltd last year and ceased operations in July.

Five other stores were sold to City Estates Investment Limited, which operates under the Simply Fresh brand.

The Glenfield supermarket was also sold to another British supermarket brand, Morrisons, and ceased operations on January 3.

Fosse Road North, Leicester become a Simply Fresh store

become a Simply Fresh store Uppingham Road, Leicester become a Simply Fresh store

become a Simply Fresh store Groby Road, Leicester become a Simply Fresh store

become a Simply Fresh store Aberdale Road, Leicester become a Simply Fresh store

become a Simply Fresh store Briton Street, Leicester sold to Samy Ltd

sold to Samy Ltd Small farm become a Simply Fresh store

become a Simply Fresh store Glenfield to become a Morrisons store.

to become a Morrisons store. Coalville closing without sale

Within the framework of these three separate agreements, the staff of the closed stores had the possibility of being transferred to the brands which took over the locations.

A spokesperson for the Central England Co-operative confirmed the closings and thanked the staff for all the work done.

Full cooperative declaration from central England

He said: “The Company can confirm that it has entered into three separate agreements to sell seven grocery stores in Leicestershire.

“This means that all staff have already been or will be transferred for sales, with all colleagues retaining the existing terms and conditions under the company job protection legislation (TUPE).

Read more

Latest news on cooperatives

“The Company has been working for several months on various proposals for the six food stores and has chosen these options to guarantee the continued employment of colleagues.

“The decision on the future of the stores came after a comprehensive review of business performance, which indicated a decline in sales with increasing losses expected in the years to come.

Groby Road cooperative is closed

(Image: Google Maps)

“Like other retailers, we are constantly adapting to the challenges of local retailing, rest assured that this decision was not taken lightly and is necessary to protect the long term future and the growth of the Society as a whole.

“Despite the sales or planned sales of the sites, the Central England Co-operative remains committed to serving Leicestershire and plans several new stores and renovations throughout 2020 to ensure that our customers continue to be served.

“This includes a new store in Donington Le Heath and store renovations in Broughton Astley, Oakham and Market Harborough.”

“We would like to thank all of the staff for their commitment and dedication during their stay with the Company.”

The spokesperson did not confirm the closure of all existing cooperative stores.

.

advertisement