The creative media and the political class have long worked together to draw the veil over the eyes of the Canadian People.

They have tried to convince us that Canada has “stature” in the world and is “internationally respected”.

They have spoken of “soft power” and the strength of ‘our example’ for other countries.

They have even claimed that raw military force and economic leverage matter no more and that by taking a “progressive” position on every possible issue Canada will become a “moral superpower.”

They were all lies.

For some time, Canadians have realized how badly the foreign policy elites and political establishment have failed.

In the most recent election, Justin Trudeau even sidestepped the foreign policy debate, realizing that avoiding the issue was always better for him than risking destroying elitist consensus on live television.

He managed to narrowly escape the campaign, barely holding on to power.

And yet, Trudeau is unable to escape the consequences of his weakness and the weakness of Canada’s foreign policy setting.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are still being held hostage by China.

Trudeau’s latest attempt to secure their release was to require the United States to make Kovrig and Spavor’s freedom a condition of the Trump administration by signing a phase 1 trade agreement with China.

Surely, if the issue of “soft power” mattered and Canada was a “moral superpower”, then Trudeau’s claim would be taken seriously, would it not?

Not that much.

China has openly mocked Trudeau, saying his request was “doomed to fail”. An adviser to the State Council of China said: “To be honest, what Trudeau is saying is pointless.”

China sees Trudeau and his request as a joke.

US President Donald Trump recently tweeted about the upcoming United States-China deal, saying this:

“There was a very good conversation with President Xi of China about our gigantic Trade Agreement. China has already begun large-scale (sic) purchases of agricultural product and more. The official signature is being regulated. Also talked about Korea. North, where we are working with China, and Hong Kong (progress!). “

At this point, it seems Trudeau’s claim is not on the radar for the United States.

After being caught on tape mocking Trump at the recent NATO summit, Trudeau will likely have a little leverage with the Trump administration at this point in time.

The main problem here is that Justin Trudeau, many of Canada’s corporate elite, and the Canadian political class are at high levels of the conventional “wisdom” of foreign policy-making.

This deployment has decided to make weakness into a virtue, allowed our military power to evaporate and seek an endless compromise while selling our national sovereignty.

As a result, our nation has remained stuck in a world that has steadfastly rejected “soft power”, leaving us as a weak, naive, and frankly unimportant presence for other nations that actually have real power.

The fact is that many countries around the world run like ruthless criminal syndicates, and until Canada realizes this, and until foreign policy placement is replaced by people who actually understand ruthlessness and realize how dangerous the world is, Canada will continue to suffer the consequences.

