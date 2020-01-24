advertisement

January 24, 2020

Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan, Part Deux’, which was published in 2016, proposed the idea for the Tesla network, essentially an automated version of Uber that would work in a world after both technical autonomy has been achieved and government regulations allow vehicles without a driver. With this network, owners, as Elon Musk described, “can add their car to Tesla’s shared fleet by simply tapping a button in the Tesla phone app and having this revenue generated for (them) while (they) on be at work or on vacation. “

Tesla plans to compete in the emerging multi-trillion dollar mobility-as-a-market, with what it expects to be the first large-scale commercial autonomous offering. Although fleets such as Waymo and Aptiv are active today, their scale is measured in hundreds of vehicles fenced in a few metro areas, while Tesla’s can quickly reach the order of magnitude of hundreds of thousands of vehicles, followed by millions later in the decade. To enable other companies to achieve scale and compete with the Tesla economy, they must both resolve the autonomy problem and integrate this hardware and software into electric power lines, and do so economically to scale.

A number of Tesla analysts are beginning to consider how much value the Tesla robotaxi network could be of value to the company, often with the prediction that Tesla could be the first on the market. This idea is often dismissed by some as irrational for two main reasons: the belief that Tesla will never be able to achieve level 5 autonomy (ie, be able to perform robotaxi activities) with its current hardware, and the belief that regardless of hardware, level 5 autonomy is considerably more than 5 years away. If new hardware is required, this will be a big loss for those who have paid $ 7,000 for “fully self-driving” unless they can get an upgrade, but it is unlikely to have a major impact on Tesla’s financial benefit as it is capable of should be to easily incorporate new hardware into new vehicles. Although the old Teslas could not participate, the rapidly increasing speed of the production of new vehicles should allow sufficient supply.

The reality, however, is that nobody really understands the timeline for achieving the technical capabilities to safely operate a robot taxi for urban or regional scenarios. Estimates for the release of the initial versions of urban autonomy (i.e. “complete urban fully self-driving functions”) provided by Tesla have not yet been achieved. Even if it is imminent, it is only the first milestone on a longer road. For a robot taxi to work, it must be able to do considerably more than just city driving with “full functionality”. It must ensure that this works with extreme safety and consistency. It must be approved by regulators that must be used on the roads at all. And for commercial robotic surgery, it needs approval from other sets of regulators, including municipalities. For these entities, the problem of pick-ups and drop-offs in an urban environment will be a major factor. It is noteworthy that when Uber drivers pick up and return, they often perform these actions in contrast to local driving regulations: people jump in and out of cars while the car is stopped at traffic lights; drivers set their dangers and park double to wait for pickups, forcing others to go around them; cars pull for fire hydrants while people load – and so on. It is unclear how an autonomous vehicle should even be programmed to behave. Should it behave like a typical Uber driver, or should he follow the letter of the law? Most streets are not designed with Uber collection scenarios in mind, and due to differences between regions, it is unclear how long after the car can safely perform drop-offs, this can be done legally. Are we two years away? Five years away? Or longer? It is very difficult to have faith in a timeline.

On the other hand, the problem for regional long-distance robots (for example, between LA and Las Vegas or New York and Boston) is much simpler. If you are traveling to another city, it is much more pleasant for consumers to go a few blocks to the vehicle in a safe loading zone. And the reliability of city traffic when you go on fixed paths to highways and then drive strictly on the highway, has considerably fewer peripheral cases. It is clear that “fully self-driving” motorway is a much simpler problem than its urban counterpart. It seems clear that the market for long-distance “regional” robot taxi trips, the effect of which is 99% on motorways, will be technically possible before urban Uber-like robot taxis. Long-distance high-speed distances will also be considerably more financially competitive with other existing options due to fuel-saving, depreciation and maintenance per mile.

Over time, Tesla is likely to realize both urban and long-term regional scenarios in this decade. Many not only claim that Tesla will achieve this, but they will do this for everyone. Tesla has stated that it has both plans to allow existing car owners to deploy their vehicles in the network and plans to supplement the fleet with its own vehicles in urban markets that do not have sufficient participation from retail owners to participate in the consumer demand. These vehicles owned by Tesla would also include off-lease Model 3s if they are returned to Tesla.

The Tesla Robotaxi network can have dramatic implications for Tesla’s finances and for the economy of Tesla vehicle ownership, due to the potential for owners to deploy their vehicles in the Robotaxi fleet when not in use. But the economy of such a company is not at all clear. A huge number of factors play a role in the potential profitability of such an operation and there is little information on how this would be structured between vehicle owners and Tesla.

Some details that have been released:

Tesla expects to undercut existing journeys with a consumer price of ~ $ 1.00 per mile, operate on the basis of $ 0.18 per mile, drive 90,000 miles per car per year and generate ~ $ 30,000 gross profit per car per year.

Tesla expects an operational period of one million miles for vehicles with minimal maintenance due to upcoming ‘hyper-efficient robot taxi optimisations’.

Tesla may lower the production costs of next-gen robotaxis to $ 25,000.

Elon expects the NPV (net present value) of FSD-equipped Teslas to increase dramatically once the network is live.

Tesla’s back-of-the-envelope calculations provide guidance on how to view the economy of the Tesla network, but are quite inadequate in providing a comprehensive forecast or model. Moreover, some of their assumptions are hurriedly thought out. For example, it seems unrealistic that a model 3 built in 2020 will still be on the road in commercial capacity by 2030. It also appears to have an “all-in operating costs, including necessary overhead costs for cleaning and maintenance of $ 0.18 / mile “optimistic low. Also, structuring the agreement with owners as a revenue share versus profit share between Tesla and vehicle owners seems to cause inefficiencies in different usage scenarios with different operating costs. Although no one but Tesla insiders really know what is happening, it is clear that Tesla must make different business decisions regarding the direction they are following and the trade-offs they are making with regard to owners and economy.

In response to Tesla’s announcement, ARK Invest published an open-source robotaxi financial model to quantify the potential economy with which such a network could work. Their model focused on the revenue, profit, cash flow and NPV potential of a single vehicle during its operational life. However, this does not relate to the nuances of an autonomous network for sharing electric vehicles / journeys, nor to the total value created and recorded by Tesla.

Inspired by the work of ARK, we set out to make a model that answers the fundamental question: what does this mean financially for Tesla and the owners of Tesla vehicles? We have tried to include the ‘known strangers’ for the most part and have also filled them in with our assumptions. Although our timing and assumptions may not be correct, the way those values ​​affect profitability is easier.

Based on our somewhat optimistic assumptions, based on the model offered below, it is estimated that by 2026 Tesla could realize a Robotaxi Network fleet size of 2.75 million vehicles, with sales of just over $ 92 billion with a profit of $ 31 billion. In the same year, retail owners of Tesla vehicles were able to earn a total of $ 21 billion in profits. This assumes that urban robotaxi will scale up very slowly from 2022, well after the expected data from Tesla. We believe that the challenges of urban mobility with regard to pick-ups and drop-offs, which are currently often done against the regulations, will delay the broad acceptance of fully autonomous robot taxis in urban environments in most major markets, although certain cities allow this on a low scale. Even if the deployment of urban robot axis is very slow, the much simpler problem of regional mobility, which represents an addressable market of billions (between 75 and 300 miles) in the US alone, would be large enough to keep all available vehicles for a few year to absorb.

The Tesla Robotaxi financial model

This model embraces the complexity and unique dynamics of the Tesla network and aims to provide a sandbox for Tesla enthusiasts and analysts to inform their thesis about the company and the robotaxi space in general. Before we go into the model and align the assumptions with your expectations, here are some comments:

The most material assumption, when they launch the network, is also one of the most speculative. We recommend that you update the assumptions to meet your expectations.

We separate urban and regional mobility scenarios. You may find it strange that regional mobility (traveling between 75 – 300 km) is so prominent in the model. But we believe that the benefits of electric drives are becoming increasingly competitive in high-mileage scenarios. For example, scenarios with a high mileage will be more economically attractive for Tesla, owners and consumers, because they can generate more sales and profit in the same period. This also helps vehicles to prevent them from becoming technically outdated, as they can reach 1M mile in 3 to 5 years. This will be a sector of tremendous growth in the coming decade and Tesla is well positioned to capture a high percentage of the market share.

Cybertruck will be the best mobility vehicle for all locations where its size is not priceless. Our opinion is that Cybertruck will effectively form the backbone of a new type of regional travel network that will overshadow all other dwarfs. This will connect to existing aviation networks and work in the large number of places without an airline or train service. For journeys of less than 200 miles (eg Seattle to Portland), autonomous Cybert Trucks will make airlines non-competitive and in the US most Amtrak routes are non-competitive.

This model is built in Google Spreadsheets, so there may be formatting problems, but for hardcore modelers you can export to Excel. You can make a copy by choosing File> Make Copy, which allows you to edit assumptions or formulas. You can insert public comments without making a copy, which we will read, and make any suggested changes.

In the spirit of open-source financial models, we welcome questions, comments or other feedback. If you want to place more assumptions on this model, do so and share your work. If you want us to republish this model, send it to us.

Here is the link to the Google magazine: TESLA Robotaxi Financials Model v2.0 – Tesloop update from ARK Invest

