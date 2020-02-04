advertisement

British Citizen Broadcasts Live from the quarantined Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Yokohama

The Oxfordshire man, David Abel, was one of over 2,000 passengers who were quarantined on Tuesday, February 4, aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama. It was found that the Hong Kong-based passenger became infected with the virus after disembarking in Hong Kong. According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, around 2,500 passengers and 1,000 crew members were on board the ship. Abel, who told Storyful that he was from the village of Woodford Halse near Banbury in Oxfordshire, released a series of Facebook live videos about his situation on the ship. In a message to Storyful, he said, “Blood samples are being analyzed as I write. The results will be announced around 1 a.m. local time and will be announced at 8 a.m. The cruise that should have started yesterday was canceled and we are anchored in the bay and cannot go ashore. The quarantine can range from 24 hours to 14 days. “Photo credit: David Abel via Storyful

