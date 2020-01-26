advertisement

By the time you read this, the freezing point roller coaster may have accelerated Whistler’s previous winter wonderland to rip apart the next sewer. But seeing the valley transformed by endless snow curtains and huge snow banks you can’t see is more than just fantastic skiing. There is also the ecology of white matter to consider – especially in times of a duel between biodiversity and the climate crisis.

Changes in the snow cover and snow cover structure have far-reaching effects as an ecological factor, as well as on human well-being and economic problems such as water availability, agriculture, transport and winter recreation (e.g. skiing).

As snow lovers, we should understand the massive impact of snow on the Earth’s climate through its properties such as high albedo (reflectivity), insulation, atmospheric cooling and water storage, which are of paramount importance for the planet’s biological, hydrological and nutrient circulation systems. As early as 2007, when the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) published a global outlook for ice and snow, the snow cover in the northern hemisphere had decreased by 1.3 percent per decade over 40 years. At that time, climate models predicted a significant further decrease in snow cover by the end of the century. In most regions of the middle latitude, water volumes decreased by 60 to 80 percent, in the Arctic the ice decreased (but the amount of precipitation increased) and the snow line rose for many mountain regions. All of this is not only in full swing, it is also accelerating.

Although the importance of snow as an ecological factor was recognized by science at the beginning of the 20th century, it was not until the 1950s that the way in which snow-covered alpine plant communities were examined was analyzed. In the new millennium, experiments examined the effects of snow depth and duration on plant communities and ecosystem processes. More recently, snowpack models have been applied to ecological aspects such as ground-level temperature control.

The high albedo of the snow reduces the net radiation and extracts energy in the form of heat from the atmosphere. So both cover snow inhibits Soil warming, prevention of microbiological activity by keeping temperatures around 0 ° C and isolatedLowering extreme temperatures in the sub-snow zone known as the Subnivean Cave, where small mammals such as voles, lemmings and mice remain active and protected from predators. In spring, plants can grow in the damp subnivean snow greenhouse with higher lighting conditions, which penetrate through thinner snow cover, weeks before the plants covered with deeper snow.

Snow can support small animals such as birds and small mammals with little effort, but larger mammals such as deer and elk experience critical snow levels that they cannot move over. Thus, snow can both improve landscape access for certain animals and hinder access for other animals by being too deep or too soft.

Snow itself is also a habitat for other forms of life. Organisms found both on the seasonal snowpack and in glaciers include ice worms, bacteria, viruses, fungi, diatoms, rotifers, tardigrades and algae that can stain snow red, blue or blue with up to 5,000 cells per cubic millimeter green (as you’ve probably seen). Such abundant organic substances in the snow reduce the albedo and lead to an accelerated local accumulation of melt and nutrients.

In spring, the patchy snow cover on the tundra affects both the breeding of ground brood birds and the distribution of plant communities. Plant associations, which are characteristic of caves in which snow accumulates, have short growing periods and are watered down after thawing, whereas those on ridges exposed to wind are more drought-tolerant. The traditional knowledge of the Eurasian subarctic Saami describes the influence of snow on the vertical distribution of lichens on mountain birch trunks, one growing exclusively over the winter snow line, the other below.

Snow accumulates deposits (e.g. seeds), plant nutrients (e.g. nitrogen) and air pollutants during the winter to be released or redistributed by the spring melt; The release of nitrogen, for example, leads to a flood of moss growth, but can also have a negative effect in higher concentrations.

Snow cover in the mountains is an important source of fresh water, the changes of which can have indirect effects, e.g. B. Increased intensity and size of forest fires due to moisture stress in the mountain forests or effects on anadromous fish such as salmon, which require a high flow of fresh water for migration into the river after hatching. Frequent thawing in winter can also affect ecosystems, reduce snow insulation and increase the risk of frost penetrating the soil and damaging plant roots, or trigger microbial activity that releases greenhouse gases at a time when plants’ carbon uptake Process cannot balance This leads to an increase in atmospheric carbon.

Effects on the snow cover also apply to agricultural crops. Gradual changes as well as extreme snow events can have a strong impact at the beginning or end of the growing season and change the economic cost advantage of harvesting certain crops.

The next time it’s snowing heavily in Whistler Valley, consider how important this phenomenon is to everything it touches.

Leslie Anthony is a science and environmental writer who did her PhD on connecting the dots.

