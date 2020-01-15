advertisement

If you go around Amazon now, you’ll see that the $ 50 Echo Dot is on sale for $ 35. You can also find Philips Hue white LED lights for just $ 10 each when you purchase a 4-pack of renewed lights, and that is absolutely a great price. But guess what happens when you combine them and pick up the Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 smart lamps. Together they only cost $ 44.99, so that’s basically the same as getting two brand new Philips Hue white lights for $ 5 each while saving $ 15 on the Echo Dot!

Here is more info from the product page:

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd generation) – charcoal and the Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 Smart Bulb, compatible with Bluetooth and Zigbee

Certified for people – These Philips Hue lamps are certified for people’s devices – No mess, no mess, no stress. No patience needed, it is actually simple.

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly in small spaces.

Easy to set up – Easily connect these Philips Hue smart lights via Bluetooth with Echo Dot (3rd generation), no hub required. Just switch on your light bulb and say “Alexa, discover devices”.

Connect your Philips Hue smart lights with Alexa for easy voice control. Set your lights to brighten up gradually for your alarm to simulate the sunrise. Just ask: “Alexa, wake me up at 7 am with lights”

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

