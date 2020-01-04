advertisement

DUNDAS NORTHERN, Ont. – A weekly newspaper covering part of eastern Ontario has closed its doors after more than 131 years in business.

A post on the Winchester Press facebook page says the newspaper produced its latest issue on New Year’s Day.

The post did not provide details on the reasons for the closure, giving them “circumstances beyond staff control”.

The Winchester Press, which has been in operation since 1888, provided news, sports and art coverage for an area, including rural southern Ottawa, Kemptville and Dundas County.

The paper was owned by the Morris Group Newspaper, which operates another regional document that has temporarily suspended publications for part of the month.

The Winchester Press thanked its readers, who valued nearly 4,400, for their support of the paper’s long reach in business.

“We were truly blessed to be welcomed into your business locations, homes, schools and hospitals to document life in our cities, warts and all,” the Facebook statement reads.

“We hope those who have come before us and falsified Winchester Press’s reputation over late nights, early mornings, endless hours and honest journalism will know we did everything we could.”

Another Morris Group publication, the Prescott Journal, posted a statement on Facebook announcing that it would not produce print publications for the next two weeks due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

“It is an unfortunate necessity to adapt to some of the internal changes needed to ensure the long-range stability of our products as we move forward,” the statement said.

The publisher of the Morris Group Gazette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2020.

