Since Garibaldi Lifts Ltd. Whistler Mountain began employing people in 1965, employing thousands of people in the region, some for one season and some for careers spanning decades. As today, one of the challenges for lift company employees could be finding a place to stay while they work. In an oral interview with Lynn Mathews last summer, some employee names kept cropping up while discussing early mountain operations. Three of these names – Doug Mansell, Denis Beauregard and Frank Arundel – had in common that they all had a place to stay before the Whistler lifts went into operation.

Doug Mansell was superintendent of elevator operations for almost two decades. In 1945 he moved with his family to the Altasee at the age of eight after his father bought a piece of land on the east side of the lake. There the family built and operated the Hillcrest Lodge, which was opened to guests in July 1946. Doug and his brother grew up at Hillcrest Lodge and Doug even married a Hillcrest guest, Barb. At the age of 14, Doug started working at Alf Gebhart’s Rainbow Lumber Mill and worked as an operator for the PGE Railway from 1951 to 1956. Doug and Barb took over the management of Hillcrest when his parents retired in 1958 and sold the lodge to Glen Mason in 1965. Hillcrest later became known as Mount Whistler Lodge.

After the sale, Doug and Barb both went to work for the lift company. As Lynn put it, “When I was growing up in Alta Lake, you had to be practical and know how to do things. And Doug was really good.” Doug continued to work on Whistler Mountain until he and Barb retired to North Vancouver in 1983.

Like Doug, Denis Beauregard, an electrician at the lift company, was a resident of Alta Lake before building runners and elevators on Whistler Mountain. He and his wife Pat started visiting Alta Lake with the “Witsend Group” and built their own summer house on the lake in 1961. The story we heard is that at a party at the Rainbow Lodge in 1966, Denis noticed that if he could get a job in the area, he would move up permanently. Brian Rowley, who was working for the elevator company at the time, told Denis he could deliver the job, and neighbor Don Gow offered to share his well water with the Beauregards to use the washing machine. The Beauregards moved up and both Denis and Pat started working on the mountain. Both continued to be active members of the Alta Lake Community and even hosted the Community Club film screenings in the Lift Company cafeteria.

Both Beauregard sons also worked for the lift company, and in 1991 Denis and Pat received silver coins to commemorate their 25 years of service. The couple retired to Squamish in 1994.

Frank Arundel worked for the lift company as a heavy-duty mechanic. He and his family lived outside the Altasee area in Garibaldi townsite until a council decision and subsequent government measures in the 1980s removed all residents of the area due to a geological risk. Frank had a workshop on top of the mountain that, according to Lynn, “was usually buried in the snow.”

For Julie Gallagher, who grew up at the Brandywine Resort in the 1960s and early 1970s, Frank’s work at Whistler Mountain was very enjoyable because she and his daughter could go skiing every time he went to work.

We know that there are a lot more stories about early employees (like Stefan Ples, who maybe knew the mountain better than anyone else) and the early days of the mountain, and we would love to hear them at the museum, whether you are for them Lift company have worked on themselves or heard stories shared over the decades.

