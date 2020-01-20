advertisement

The NFL Conference Championship game Sunday Doubleheader was a bit mixed after early ratings.

CBS had the afternoon window this year, and while the Chiefs-Titans matchup offered an exciting first half, the Titans were blown out as the second half progressed. Considering that they would never be the draw of the ratings that last year’s Patriots Chiefs game made, for example.

The early numbers also confirmed this:

AFC Championship Spectators:

Sunday: Chiefs-Titans: 41.11 million viewers

2018/19: Patriots Chiefs: 53.92 million viewers.

2017/18: Patriots Jaguars: 44.08 million viewers.

2016/17: Steelers-Patriots: 48.0 million viewers.

– Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 20, 2020

You can see the yo-yo effect that causes the prime time game to draw more eyes, which is natural, but the 41.11 million viewers represent one of the least flattering data points for the NFL in a year in which the rating news for the most part was good too great.

Titans-Chiefs lowest AFC championship in five years, least seen in 11. First playoff game to hit multi-year lows. https://t.co/q7skfmcNgA

– Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw), January 20, 2020

The nightcap on FOX did a little better, although it couldn’t set new standards either:

NFC Championship Viewing:

Sunday: Niners-Packers: 43.58 million viewers.

2018-19: Rams-Saints: 44.08 million viewers

2017-18: Viking eagle: 42.30 million viewers

2016-17: Falcons-Packers: 46.3 million viewers

– Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 20, 2020

These total numbers are not bad per se in the 2020 television schedule. As Fox PR noted, it was still the most watched television program since the last Super Bowl.

Sunday’s NFC Championship game delivered @NFLonFOX, the most watched show since Super Bowl LIII. pic.twitter.com/Mz7ESAW0ga

– FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 20, 2020

But they are not great compared to the trend and in no way earth-shattering. This is another sign of the importance of good and competitive games for the general public. People don’t stay here for a blowout. Hopefully the Super Bowl will be a tighter competition for everyone involved (including and especially for viewers).

