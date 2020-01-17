advertisement

Howie Roseman said one of his weaknesses was a weak point for his players.

Now one is back.

The Eagles announced on Friday that they have brought Edge Rusher Connor Barwin back.

advertisement

But not as a player. Barwin’s title is a special assistant to the general manager.

The team announced its appointment on Twitter and said in an article on its website: “In the off-season, Barwin will help employees find talent. During the season, Barwin will focus on player development, especially for those who make the leap from college ball to the NFL. “

That seems about right for a player who was just as versatile on the field and played defensive end, linebacker and even cornerback in certain situations.

Barwin joined the Eagles from the Houston Texans as a full-back for their 3-4 front in 2013, and switched to a defensive end when they switched to a 4-3 in 2016 and played another season before moving to the Los Angeles Rams and then the New York Giants with whom he ended his career.

In Philadelphia, he ended four seasons with 31.5 sacks, including a career high of 14.5 in 2014 when he was selected for his only Pro Bowl.

“I’m done playing football, but my football career isn’t over yet,” Barwin told the Eagles website. “I want to stay with it. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and the staff. There is still a lot I can learn about the part of the game on the field . ” I love participating in the game. I still want to win a Super Bowl – multiple Super Bowls. “

Barwin was already a scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl exercises this week and will continue to do so in the Senior Bowl next week.

“I have to be with a lot of really talented players,” said Barwin. “You start to see what this mental makeup looks like and which personalities want to make it.” Ultimately there will be adversity, be it personally or for the team. You want to be with people who can hold out.

“I saw that after 10 years of playing. Hopefully I can see that when I look at college players and other people in the league.”

Barwin was successful in the second round for Cincinnati in 2009.

advertisement