The Philadelphia Eagles will seek to narrow their third consecutive playoffs paths when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday.

After falling to 5-7, the Eagles have responded with wins over the Giants, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys to move up .500 again to 8-7. With one more win, the Eagles will wrap up a 9-7 regular season and coach the NFC East.

Three weeks ago, the Eagles outscored the Giants 17-3 before rallying for a 23-17 victory in overtime. Although the Giants own a 4-11 sub-record, don’t expect the Eagles to take them lightly at all.

Just wear the movie and watch the Giants now. This is a good football team. It’s a good football team, “Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.” This defense we are playing is a good defense and they have some young guys in the back and they are playing really well. This is a great defensive line. “

Like the last three weeks, the Eagles will enter this match with an injured group. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) are out. Proper Pro Bowl tackle, Lane Johnson (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) are all in doubt.

But the latest blow is the fact that tight end Zach Ertz is suffering from a broken fractured rib and remains in question. Ertz was injured during the 17-9 victory over the Cowboys last Sunday and actually returned after suffering the injury.

“Yeah, it’s (a good sign) that he came back there. It just shows his toughness and his willingness to go back there,” Pederson said. “But as you know, we take every injury seriously and make sure to protect our players. “

After losing overtime to the Eagles, the Giants are back with a pair of impressive performances – a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins and a 41-35 thriller over the Redskins.

Rookie defenseman Daniel Jones returned after a two-game absence with a high leg tear and ignited the Giants with a tremendous effort against Washington. Jones completed 28 of 42 for 352 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

In the process, Jones became the first rookie in league history with more than 350 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game.

“He played pretty heroic,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.

Jones led the Giants to victory in overtime and in the process, finished his first game of the season without completing a single lap.

Returning Saquon Barkley also played a big role with a franchise-record 279 yards from scrimmage, including an 189 career best on the ground. Watching Jones recover from an injury and any difficulty leading the team to a win was a special scene.

“Light years,” Shurmur told reporters about how Jones has developed this season. “He’ll have a moment in mid-February somewhere, maybe returning home sitting on his bed here in Hoboken or Weehawken or wherever he lives, and goes, ‘Holy Drinks, what happened to me?’

“He’s going to have one of those moments because that’s what happens to the rookies. He’s going to get better. He’s a very talented guy who works hard.”

The Giants, who will only claim their third home win of the season, may be without linebacker Alec Ogletree again with a sore back.

