There are also many hit players in defense

When the month, year, and decade come to an end, it’s time to look back at the Philadelphia Eagles.

From Nick Foles to Malcolm Jenkins to Jake Elliott and everything in between, we present the Eagles All-Decade team and the memories that are associated with each individual.

Quarterback: Nick Foles

He has experienced all the ups and downs of his career in Philadelphia, including four playoff victories (in six attempts).

Foles in 2013 led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.1) and yards per completion (14.2) while throwing 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. After returning to the Eagles in 2017, he took over the position of injured Carson Wentz and led her to their first Super Bowl win.

Despite his bad rookie season, he ended his Eagles career with a 21–11 record in the regular season, which included 58 TD passes and 23 interceptions. In the playoffs he was 4-2 with a percentage of 68.1, 11 TD passes, five interceptions and a touchdown catch that no one will ever forget.

Run back: LeSean McCoy

The franchise’s hurried market leader (6,792 meters) only needed six seasons to get to the top. The last five have been played this decade.

McCoy led the league with 1,607 rushing yards in 2013 and plunged to a league high of 17 TDs in 2011. He has also been extremely productive in passing as a receiver (300 catches in six seasons with the Eagles) and as a blocker, and has more than 11,000 meters in a career that should bring him to the Hall of Fame.

Tight end: Zach Ertz

His 525 career receptions brought him to second place on the franchise’s all-time list. His 116 receptions last season were the best in NFL history.

Ertz was also a Super Bowl hero.

Enough said.

Broad recipient: DeSean Jackson

Easily her most explosive receiver of the decade and probably ever.

Jackson was limited to 66 snaps in his second stint with the Eagles. But in his first one, he played six seasons here, four this decade. He is fourth in the team’s all-time list with 6,276 yards and fifth in the league with 10,420 yards.

He has led the league four times in yards per reception.

Broad recipient: Jeremy Maclin

In the first round of 2009, Maclin continued his career with 343 passes for 4,771 yards and 36 touchdowns in five seasons with the Eagles before moving to Kansas City.

He recovered from missing out on 2013 with a torn ACL to have the best season of his career in 2014, with career highs in yards (1,318), yards per catch (15.5) and TD receptions (10) ,

Broad recipient: Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery hasn’t had overwhelming stats in his three seasons with the Eagles (165 receptions, 2,122 yards, 19 TDs), but he’s been instrumental in changing the team’s mindset in 2017 and making his teammates believe that they did could immediately win what they did. For this reason alone he joins this team.

Obviously his name has stunk a lot lately, but Jeffery was as big a component as in 2017. Just ask someone on this team.

Device: Jason Peters

The longest serving eagle has been part of the team since 2018 and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame after completing his career.

Since joining the team in 2009, he has made seven Pro Bowls and has been called to the All-Pro team four times.

Guard: Evan Mathis

As a journeyman before landing in Philadelphia in 2011, Mathis saw his game flourish under Howard Mudd, the new offensive coach, and spent four mostly clean seasons here.

He was an all-pro selection in 2013 and a pro-bowl selection in the 2013 and 2014 seasons before getting involved in a contract dispute and ending up with the Denver Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

Middle: Jason Kelce

Like Mathis, Kelce landed here in 2011 after moving in from Cincinnati in the sixth round. It became a fixed point in their offensive from the start and remains a key piece.

Kelce’s athleticism allows him to block the field like no other linemen. These skills have contributed to the fact that he was elected to three Pro Bowls and two All Pro teams.

Guard: Brandon Brooks

Since signing as a free agent with the Eagles in 2016, Brooks has not only been one of the best Eagles of all time, but perhaps the best guardian in the league.

He was selected for three consecutive Pro Bowls and signed a massive contract extension until 2024 that year. The Eagles led last season’s playoff loss in New Orleans with two touchdowns when Brooks was hit by a torn Achilles tendon. You never met again.

Device: Lane Johnson

Johnson, on the right with number 4 of the 2013 NFL draft, has become one of the best tackles in the league and signed a four-year contract until 2025 last month.

Johnson was selected for two Pro Bowls and started along with Brooks and Kelce when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

Defensive end: Trent Cole

He’s number 85.5 on the Eagles sack list. In his last two seasons, in which the Eagles played a 3-4 front, he switched to the full-back, but remained a productive pass rusher with 14.5 sacks and six forced fiddles during that period.

Cole played two more seasons before retiring with 90.5 sacks and 21 forced fumbles.

Defensive device: Fletcher Cox

A four-time all-pro and pro-bowl selection, Cox has been the most dominant defensive player of the decade since he came on in the first round in 2012.

Cox has 48 sacks, 493 duels (including 69.5 for losses) and 251 quarterback hits / hits in his eight-year career.

Defensive tackle: Cullen Jenkins

If you’re wondering why Tim Jernigan doesn’t belong to this team instead of Jenkins, he’s simply less productive than Jenkins because of injuries. Jernigan may be the better player, but Jenkins has had 66 tackles and 9.5 tackles in just two seasons.

He was more productive than Jernigan and a better overall player than Bennie Logan, who is also considered here.

Defensive end: Connor Barwin

Barwin played outside of the linebacker in three of his four seasons, but his versatility is what gives him that place. The Eagles set it up everywhere, sometimes even in the corner.

During his time with the Eagles, he had defended 31.5 sacks, 56 QB goals, 214 tackles and 24 passes.

Outside LB: Nigel Bradham

Although he now plays in the middle, he was originally hired for the strong team after his former Buffalo defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, was hired for the same job in Philadelphia.

The signing was exactly what Schwartz and the Eagles needed. Bradham has defended 334 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns and 22 passes in his four seasons. He rarely got out of position and made the full-time transition to the middle.

Middle LB: DeMeco Ryan

He started in the middle for Andy Reid’s 4: 3 defense, then played all three seasons under Chip Kelly as one of the two linebackers in the middle and always had full control of the system as a signal generator and calming influence.

His total in 54 games for the Eagles included 334 tackles, five interceptions and 20 defended passes.

Outside LB: Jordan Hicks

He didn’t play on the outside here, but he has the advantage over Mychal Kendricks, who did this because of his versatility and huge soccer IQ.

Hicks was the best in his position against the pass (seven interceptions in 43 games) and always got everyone right. They were always a stronger defense when he played.

Corner kick: Asante Samuel

One of the few experienced top cover corners they acquired that delivered as advertised this decade.

Only two of Samuel’s five seasons with the Eagles have been played this decade, but his 10 interceptions in those two seasons were as many as current starters Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby in their seven combined seasons with the Birds.

Corner kick: Jalen Mills

Yes I know. But name them better than Samuel this decade.

And don’t say Darby, whose middle name is his Achilles tendon. Don’t tell Nnamdi Asomugha who was washed up until his arrival in 2011. Or Avonte Maddox. Or Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was allergic to attacks. Or Cary Williams, who was overrated and just wasn’t as good as Mills.

Also keep in mind that this is a team, not necessarily a list of the most talented players they had. I place Mills in front of one of the above players on the outside.

Security: Malcolm Jenkins

This position was basically a disaster from when they got rid of Brian Dawkins after the 2008 season until they stopped bleeding in 2014 with the sensible addition of Jenkins as a free agent.

He is their defensive captain and versatile enough to play all positions in the secondary as well as in the linebacker area. Jenkins plays across the field and his four interception returns for touchdowns are the second most common in the history of the Eagles.

Security: Rodney McLeod

McLeod cuts off Nate Allen because of the slightly better consistency. He is always on the ball and has a calming effect when it is most needed.

McLeod is one of only four NFL security mechanisms with at least 13 interceptions and nine enforced fiddling actions since 2013. He has eight interceptions in 48 regular season games with the Eagles.

Returnees: Darren Sproles

In the first two years of his existence, he scored two points for TDs, led the league in 2014 with an average of 13.0 and finished with an average of 11.7 in the Eagles.

Punter: Donnie Jones

Constancy over a long period of time brings him a nod in front of Cameron Johnston, who may turn out to be the better punter, but still doesn’t have enough service time.

Jones spent five seasons with the birds, averaging 45.4 meters per barge over that period.

Long snapper: Jon Dorenbos

This was not a tough choice. As with the punter, Rick Lovato could turn out to be better. But Dorenbos is specially rewarded for keeping the job for almost eleven seasons. He qualified for two Pro Bowls and was appointed to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team in 2014.

Kicker: Jake Elliott

He is having a hard time at the moment. However, this is not even close. David Akers only competed for one season this decade and was fired from a narrow playoff loss after missing two field goals.

Elliott, on the other hand, was perfect in the Super Bowl and scored six successful field goals. Since joining the Eagles in 2017, he has taken fifth place in the league in the FGs of over 40 meters (36).

Wildcard: Brandon Graham

Lifetime Achievement Award. The defensive end is the only member of the defense that has played with the Eagles every season of this decade and remains strong.

Graham is sixth on the all-time list of the Eagles with 50 sacks. And his strip sack by Tom Brady (salvaged by Derek Barnett) in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl was as important as the Philly Special that came out towards the end of the first half.

Trainer: Doug Pederson

A no-brainer – the choice, not the trainer, who was considered by many critics in his first year to be such a choice.

Pederson led the Eagles to a 7-9 win this year and has had no season loss since then. In his second season, he led her to her first Super Bowl win, although he lost quarterback Carson Wentz for the season in December.

Incredibly, Pederson’s 0.800 (4: 1) playoff win percentage is better than his regular season win percentage of 0.587 (37: 26).

