A Dutch hospital failed to tell Irishwoman Adrienne Cullen that before her death she found out what had gone wrong with her treatment.

UMC Utrecht Hospital was also unable to inform Ms. Cullen’s widower Peter Cluskey about the missed opportunity to find out what led to her cervical cancer until he found out about it himself.

Ms. Cullen died a year ago, on New Year’s Eve 2018, from the consequences of medical negligence.

In May last year, the hospital published a review showing that there were two ways to save Ms. Cullen’s life by diagnosing early cancer.

It was already known that the results of a tissue sample were lost in 2011 before they reached their doctor. However, the report revealed a second missed opportunity to spot her cancer early when a pathologist and technician misjudged a tissue sample that was later classified by 11 other pathologists as cancerous.

While the hospital evaluation listed as a source an opinion of the Dutch Pathology Association dated November 28, 2018, Mr. Cluskey only found out about the importance of this footnote a few months later when an employee contacted him privately.

The doctor informed him that this date – more than a month before Ms. Cullen’s death – was when the pathological findings that led to the main cause of the non-diagnosis of her cancer were sent to the hospital.

Mr. Cluskey said that hospital executives discussed the content of their review with him on May 6, a few days before its release, but did not mention the timing of the submission of the findings.

“UMC Utrecht didn’t think I would ever find out that Adrienne was killed without telling her,” said Mr. Cluskey. “You had a particularly good opportunity to tell me on May 6th and said nothing.”

Mr Cluskey said he raised the issue at hospital meetings in September and October and found that executives had been informed of the pathological results, but the hospital had not yet said whether the chief of the hospital knew about it.

“Had it not been for one of her own doctors who would have considered her behavior shabby and inhuman, I would never have found out.

“It was only when I confronted them with the information I already had that they confirmed and did so reluctantly and without giving details of who knew what and when.”

dilemma

A hospital spokeswoman told the Irish Times that she had already considered the “sad” dilemma that Ms. Cullen had not been informed of regarding the pathological findings.

“According to the procedure, the results were only shared after the investigation report was completed and forwarded to the Dutch Health and Youth Inspectorate.

“Particular attention should be paid to the inevitable dilemma of, on the one hand, carrying out a thorough and thorough examination and, on the other hand, fulfilling the patient’s wish to be quickly informed about (new) findings.”

Mr. Cluskey replied: “Just because you have thought about it internally at some point and found that your decision was” sad “does not mean that it was acceptable.”

A year after Adrienne’s death, the incident shows that despite the promised greater openness, nothing has changed in the hospital’s ethos, he said.

“Since there was no change at the top and no level of responsibility, it is the same as going through the door on the day Adrienne was unlucky in 2011.”

The spokeswoman for the hospital said that since Ms. Cullen’s death, she had decided to “put patients’ wishes more in the center of the discussion and decisions to be made in appropriate cases.”

