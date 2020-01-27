advertisement

Dylan Gambrell of San Jose Sharks, left, reaches for the puck next to Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) during the first phase of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

The left wing of San Jose Sharks, Patrick Marleau (12), celebrates after beating Anaheim Ducks in the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, on Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

The right wing of San Jose Sharks, Kevin Labanc, 62, rolls on the ice in the first phase of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California on Monday, January 27, 2020 against the Anaheim Ducks. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks left winger Rickard Rakell (67) passes the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first round of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, on Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks right wing, Stefan Noesen (center), is congratulated by Melker Karlsson (left) and defender Mario Ferraro (38) after scoring a goal in the first phase of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California Anaheim Ducks had scored. Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)



Anaheim Duck’s right wing Ondrej Kase, below, runs a video tribute to Kobe during a hiatus in the first phase of an NHL hockey game between the San Jose Sharks and the Ducks in San Jose, Calif., On Monday, January 27 Bryant. 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

The left wing of San Jose Sharks, Patrick Marleau, in the foreground, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against Anaheim in the second round of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, on Monday, January 27, 2020 Ducks had scored. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks defender Brent Burns (88) grabs the puck next to Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California on Monday, July 27 January 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Anaheim Duck’s right wing Ondrej Kase (25) celebrates after hitting the left wing Max Jones (49) in the second round of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, California on Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) runs on the puck between the left wing of San Jose Sharks, Marcus Sorensen (20), and the defender in the second round of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, Monday, January Erik Karlsson (65) too. 27. 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)



Goalkeeper Aaron Dell (30) of San Jose Sharks defends a shot attempt against the Anaheim Ducks during the second round of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, on Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks left defender Erik Gudbranson fights with the left wing of San Jose Sharks, Evander Kane, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., On Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Shark’s left wing Evander Kane, left, fights with Erik Gudbranson, defender of Anaheim Ducks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks defender Korbinian Holzer (5) will play in the third round of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California on Monday, January 27, 2020, with the right wing of San Jose Sharks, Stefan Noesen (11) , connected. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

The right wing of San Jose Sharks, Stefan Noesen (center), celebrates with Dylan Gambrell (left) and Melker Karlsson after playing in the third round of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California on Monday, January 27th Had scored goal against the Anaheim Ducks. 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)



SAN JOSE – In the world of ducks, everything seemed fine when they dropped the puck Monday night after a nine-day break for the bye-week and all-star break. They had looked as sharp during their morning skate in the SAP Center as they had in the Great Park Ice the day before.

It all messed up in a few minutes when they resumed the game. The San Jose Sharks built up a two-goal lead in the first few minutes of the first round, survived an overly short Ducks climb in the middle of the second round, and secured a 4-2 victory at the start of the third round.

This wasn’t what coach Dallas Eakins or one of the Ducks had in mind after feeling comfortable during the break against the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes. Momentum can be a tricky thing, Eakins admitted, but it was nowhere to be found on Monday for the ducks.

There would be no winning streak in three games.

“We can’t give up so many chances in one game,” said Eakins. “(Sunday), in practice we broke out the puck. (Monday morning), in practice we broke out the puck. We got as many touches as we could. But our execution from our zone was terrible (Monday night).

“I haven’t watched it yet (on video), but I think if I go through all of their recordings, I bet 65 to 70 percent of their recordings came from us because we had the puck and gave it execution for a bad reason , Obviously this is something we will address tomorrow. ”

Patrick Marleau and the former Ducks expert Stefan Noesen each scored two goals for the Sharks, who specified the playing conditions from the first minutes. Ondrej Kase (Shorthanded) and Nick Ritchie (Powerplay) scored a goal for the Ducks and John Gibson scored 27 saves.

Without Gibson, the ducks might have had a bigger deficit in the first period. He scored several excellent saves to keep them in striking distance and gave them a chance after Kase’s goal hit them 2-1 at 9:04 in the second third.

“He was our best player,” said Ducks defender Cam Fowler about Gibson. “We left it to dry a few times. You will expect this (excellent game) with “Gibby” because he is a world-class goalkeeper, but we have to do a better job before him. ”

The ducks played without Jakob Silfverberg, who stayed behind to be with his wife Clara, who gave birth to a little girl named Flora earlier in the day. Mother and daughter should rest comfortably. The father was due to return to the ducks later this week.

Silfverberg had to pause five games this season and the Ducks lost all five.

Ritchie returned to the Ducks lineup after pausing 19 games due to a knee injury in the December 6 game against the Washington Capitals. Troy Terry also returned to the Ducks lineup after breaking his leg against the Philadelphia Flyers on December 17.

Terry had a head start on his comeback when he played seven games on loan to the Duck’s AHL team, San Diego Gulls. Ritchie jumped coldly back into the lineup and said it took more than a few shifts to make him feel good again.

“I felt okay about the leg and everything, but obviously there was a lot of rust,” said Ritchie, who scored after his only shot in 17:53 of the Ice Age. “I had a couple of decent shifts and got in a bit, and I don’t think anything else better from now on.”

