advertisement

This wasn’t the season the Ducks turned it dramatically, stormed into a playoff position, and did a deep off-season run. At best, they hoped to cross the break-even point and fight for the playoffs from outside.

The improvement would be measured in small increments once they reached their farewell week and all-star break. They were very interested in the development of their many young players. If they missed the playoffs and received another top 10 draft tip, it would be a nice consolation prize.

advertisement

In fact, a top 5 selection would be even better.

So Ducks’ 19-24-5 record after 48 games was not unexpected.

There were painful moments, including a number of head scratch losses and some injuries that caused the ducks to float on the bottom of the NHL standings. But that was also predictable.

Most of them were consistently inconsistent. Even if they played well, like their wins over the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes that led to the break, they had to overcome their inability to score. Their 122 goals in the break were the second smallest in the league.

Duck trainer Dallas Eakins says it’s like trying to hit a moving target throughout the season. Fix one problem and another one immediately shows the ugly head. For example, the special team games were inadequate for most of the season.

“Do we want to be higher in the overall ranking? Definitely, ”said Eakins after scoring a tough, well-played overtime victory over the hurricanes last Friday, sending the ducks into a climax on their nine-day break. “Should our balance sheet be better than it is? I think that should also be the case.

“At least we can feel good… that we finished two very good games. We have a lot to think about. The things we did in these games, the level of competition, the commitment to a man, I think that will all go through our heads during the break. ”

The question is whether the momentum and confidence they have built with their first consecutive wins since October 29th and November 1st can be broken again when Monday’s game against the San Jose Sharks resumes.

Eakins was not binding.

“I’d like to tell you, yes, but I’m not sure,” he said late last Friday night. “We will definitely refer to these two games. When we see each other again, we show a lot of positive things (on video). Hey, that worked. Let us remember what this standard was for these two games.

“You don’t want to get away from it.”

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

The ducks’ lack of offensive firepower is their biggest problem. They just don’t score enough goals to be consistent winners, and it’s not like playing a suffocating defense that allows them to beat teams 1-0 or 2-1.

Although they have only been suspended twice this season, they have scored two or fewer goals 26 times. They scored an average of 2.46 goals per game, the second lowest in the league with 31 teams. Only the last Detroit Red Wings scored fewer goals on average (2.13).

The ducks’ power game was of no help at all. During the break it worked to 15 percent, an improvement from the 10 percent level at the beginning of the season. But it still had one of the league’s worst success rates. In addition, her penalty shootout was not a bargain at only 77.8 percent.

WHAT IS RIGHT?

Ryan Getzlaf, Jakob Silfverberg and the rest of the experienced Ducks leadership group are fully invested in this transition season, as Eakins likes to mention. Any recovery process can be difficult, especially for an organization that hasn’t had one in decades.

The mood in the locker room seemed high as the peer mentoring process continued. The 34-year-old Getzlaf leads the ducks with 33 points, including 22 templates, credible figures. Her longtime captain has set a good example, and the youngsters followed right behind.

Silfverberg was selected for the all-star game for the first time in his career, but decided to be with his expectant wife. He showed that he deserved that season five Bob Murray, general manager for contract renewal with a volume of $ 26.25 million, presented him last March 1.

CHILDREN’S EVALUATION

It will be difficult here. None of the youngest and least experienced Ducks players have made a giant leap this season. Their progress in the future was often followed by several setbacks, a standstill that made it difficult to determine whether they were improving or not.

Eakins and Murray seemed to be satisfied with it at times.

In the Ducks, rookie center Sam Steel is the top scorer with 15 points, including 11 assists. He also won 52 percent of his faceoffs, making him one of the best newcomers to the league. But he also had a minus 9 defensive rating.

Right wing Troy Terry started playing when he broke his leg. He returned to the ice seven weeks ahead of schedule and tore it up during a conditioning job with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. He had two goals and seven assists in five games with the seagulls.

EVALUATION OF ACTIVITIES

In addition to Getzlaf and Silfverberg, defender Cam Fowler excelled and would also have deserved a place in the All-Star team. Fowler has scored nine goals, two less than he had in the 2016/17 season when the Ducks reached the Western Conference final.

Center Adam Henrique and left wing Rickard Rakell have made an important contribution. However, given the Ducks’ missing goals, they could do more after the break to improve that. Henrique has 15 goals and Rakell has 12.

The Ducks’ goal should be their strength, and while there have been moments of disappointment, John Gibson and Ryan Miller have addressed some issues in the first 48 games of the season. Your records don’t look good, but they are well received when needed.

Gibson is 14-19-3 on the break; Miller is 5-5-2.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The ducks’ misery ratio remains high and is not expected to change soon.

“Lose (stinks),” as defender Josh Manson said recently, and the ducks have lost a lot this season. You will likely continue to lose. The teams ahead of them in the overall standings will improve their game and it will be more difficult for the ducks to keep up.

The NHL trading period ends on February 24, and Murray is likely to take several steps for the long-haul. No short-term corrections are planned. It has been reported that Murray would be willing to accept a bad contract when young prospects and / or good picks hit the stores.

All of the Ducks’ successes since their unexpected entry into the 2002/03 Stanley Cup final come with a prize. High picks were rare and far apart, as the Ducks were often among the top teams in the league in the overall ranking.

But the ducks are not alone. Check out the Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings, the teams that have fought with the Ducks for supremacy in the league over the years. They all also suffer from painful management renewals. Some are ahead of the reconstruction of the ducks, others are behind.

Misery loves society.

advertisement