The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visited Northern Ireland on Wednesday as part of her British Royal Foundation project to support young children and their families.

The Duchess visited the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Co Down on Wednesday afternoon, where she met children, parents, and grandparents.

She discussed with them how they can help children become happy adults and what role parents and society play in ensuring that children have the best possible start in life.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, responds as she helps children bottle-feed a lamb during their visit to the Ark Open Farm near Belfast on Wednesday. Photo: Liam McBurney / AFP

The Duchess helps a child feed a lamb at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards. Photo: Chris Jackson / Reuters

The Duchess of Cambridge looks at an alpaca when she visits the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards. Photo: Chris Jackson / Reuters

The Duchess’ solo visit is part of a survey that encourages her to learn more about how experiences in the early years can affect later life.

According to her office, the survey should “bring together as many people’s thoughts as possible, realizing that everyone has a role in ensuring a strong, healthy foundation for the youngest in our society that has a positive impact on their lifelong results”.

In the past few weeks, the Duchess has visited Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London as part of this project, where she discussed the project with academics, experts, organizations and childcare workers alongside children and parents.

After a tour of the Ark Open Farm, the Duchess flew to Scotland to continue her work in the early years.

The Duchess with her husband, Prince William the Duke of Cambridge, will visit the Republic early next month.

The Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to the Ark Open Farm. Photo: Chris Jackson / Reuters

Meanwhile, Jim Allister, chairman of Traditional Unionist Voice, has accused DUP’s first minister, Arlene Foster, and Sinn Féin’s deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, of evading his request to invite Queen Elizabeth support to visit Stormont Houses of Parliament and address the Assembly Mark the centenary of Northern Ireland next year.

Mr. Allister said: “2021 is a date to be celebrated, and what better way to do it than when Her Majesty speaks to the congregation? In 2019, Her Majesty spoke to the Scottish Parliament as part of her 20th anniversary celebrations and she spoke several times to the Welsh Assembly. “

He asked why the First Minister and Deputy First Minister “ducked” an invitation to speak to the Northern Ireland Assembly – “the only decentralized legislature that has never addressed her”.

Ms Foster and Ms O’Neill’s office, in response to Mr. Allister, said that in the absence of a specific proposal from the Assembly for such an invitation, the question was “hypothetical” and “it is not appropriate to respond to the requested conditions” ,