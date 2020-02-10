advertisement

“I reset everything that makes fashion fast,” says Susan Owens, one of the four pioneers behind Ireland’s first studio needlework jeans with Savile Row craftsmanship and attention to detail.

It’s called Native Denims and is located on the third floor of the Chocolate Factory, Dublin’s first concrete industrial building on King’s Inn Street on Parnell Street, which is now a shared creative space.

There is nothing that Owens, a master maker, does not know about sewing as he is one of the best machinists in the country. She started as a machinist at the age of 13 and eventually became the manager of the design space of a factory that now belongs to Penneys.

“Even when my three sons were big, I was working on the machines at home – I have never been separated from them,” she says, showing me her armory in the bright, airy room with its huge metal windows and a huge cutting table with fabric bolts – about 60-70 different types of denim – hanging from poles from floor to ceiling.

David Murnane and Susan Owens on the Native Denims cutting table on King’s Inn Street.

The focus is on the complex, specially manufactured machines, many of which have a vintage with their own history. There are studs, rivets and flat devices, the leg hammer (for chain sewing), the beast (makes buttonholes), the lining from the arm (for twin needles inside and outside), the darning (“for when the ass is out of the pants”) ), the fret machine, the latch (for closing belt loops) and the binder. “I also have to be a mechanic,” Owens explains the different skills.

“Fabric, fit and construction”

Among the four founders, including graphic designer and director of Design Factory Stephen Kavanagh and restaurateur David Murnane (from Aqua in Howth), engineer Pat O Brosnachain is the one with extensive experience in the clothing business who gives a master class in jeans in the studio and shows the difference between high street jeans and their handmade counterparts. He turns them over to compare them.

“It’s about fabric, fit and construction,” he explains. On the cheap jeans, denim is “dead” because it has no texture, pockets are shorter and cut across the grain, rivets are in the wrong places, cheap zippers break, the fabric on the inside pockets is thin, threads are inferior, and seams and waistbands are curled.

Stephen Kavanagh wears a pair of his original native denims in Minneapolis

In contrast, native denim jeans are cut from the best fabric in the world. There is, for example, top-quality woven Zimbabwe cotton in Japan. Only durable Gutermann tape threads and high-quality YKK zippers are used for the single-needle seams. The jeans have French seams, real belt loops and tucks. Heavy cotton inner pockets with bias tape. It’s hard not to be impressed when you see him in action and hear his expertise and passion for the craft.

He shows a pair of jeans that he made for a Turkish supplier: “Our clothing is among the best. The longer you can wear them before washing, the better – put them in a pillow case and wash them at 30 degrees. We can repair it within five years – we want you to wear it for 20 years and the longer the better for the environment, ”he says.

sustainability

Native denims is picking up on a trend that is in line with current thinking about sustainability, how and where clothing is made and how it affects the environment. The initiative of these long-time friends, two of whom attended the same school, was inspired by an article in Drapers about the revival of premium jeans in the UK as more and more consumers want to shop less but better.

“Jeans have a long history in Ireland and have been made here for decades,” says O Brosnachain, showing me a pair made for Lee Jeans in Ardee. In addition, the expertise that goes into making denim jeans also applies to making jeans from moleskin, a hard-wearing cotton – I’m shown one in army green. Her “mother” brand is called John Ireland, an Irish company on Ellis Quay that was founded in 1834 (she used to make Garda helmets). Native denims is their denim collection and the beginning of the further clothing developments they hope for.

A master class in jeans from Pat O Brosnachain

What do these high quality handmade jeans cost? They have three offers: a standard pair of jeans for € 160 (from sample block variants to standard sizes with free repairs for five years), a pair of tailored jeans (in which the customer selects fabric, threads, rivets, edges, etc.) for € 250, and that Tailor-made jeans (where the customer has their own sample block specially made) from € 500.

“Fast fashion is a race down,” says Owens. “We are the opposite. We have returned to the way jeans should be made. “

Rivets stuff.

Visit nativedenims.com for more information

